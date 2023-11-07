Valtrix to Exhibit STING-Advanced at RISC-V Summit 2023

News provided by

Valtrix Systems

07 Nov, 2023, 09:17 ET

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix Systems, an industry-leading provider of RISC-V design verification solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two product variants: STING-Advanced and STING-Basic, to address the growing verification and system validation needs of RISC-V ecosystem. These will be showcased during the RISC-V Summit 2023 in booth #G7 at the expo floor of Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, USA, from 7th-8th November 2023.

"We are thrilled to unveil STING-Advanced and STING-Basic at the RISC-V Summit 2023. STING-Advanced is a specialized variant based on the popular STING design verification tool to address the evolving requirements of RISC-V system validation on emulation, FPGA and silicon device-under-test environments," said Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of Valtrix Technologies. "These products represent a significant leap forward in RISC-V verification capabilities. We have been witnessing an increase in the usage of STING on faster targets which required longer and more complex workloads to be enabled. The multi-test and on-target test generation capabilities of  STING-Advanced is going to help us achieve it. STING-Basic on the other hand is a constrained version for fixed RISC-V configurations and more well suited for smaller organizations and startups."

In addition to the product showcase, Jevin Saju John, Senior Engineer from Valtrix, will be presenting a tool demo on "A Robust Approach for Complex RISC-V CPU and SoC Validation" on November 7 at 3:50PM

Attendees interested in learning more about the STING product variants and their support for RISC-V implementations can set up a meeting by writing to [email protected] or meet up with the engineering team directly at the RISC-V Summit.

About Valtrix

Valtrix Technologies is an EDA company delivering products and solutions for design verification of CPU, IP and SoC implementations. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the team comprises experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry with a common goal to enable verification of complex systems at reduced cost and effort. For more information on Valtrix and its design verification products, please visit http://www.valtrix.in.

Connect with Valtrix at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191126/Valtrix_Company_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valtrix Systems

Also from this source

Valtrix to Exhibit at RISC-V Summit China August 23-25

Valtrix to Exhibit at RISC-V Summit China August 23-25

Valtrix, a provider of design verification products for creating accurate CPU and system-on-chip implementations, is set to participate in the...

UltraRISC Selects Valtrix STING for Verification of RISC-V SoC Designs

Valtrix Systems, an industry leading provider of RISC-V design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.