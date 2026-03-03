Valtteri Bottas Named Official Brand Ambassador for Tecovas

The Ten-Time Grand Prix Winner and Finnish Racing Veteran Joins the Austin-Born Western Brand as an Ambassador for 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tecovas , the fastest-growing Western wear brand, is proud to announce Formula 1® driver Valtteri Bottas as its global brand ambassador. The partnership formalizes a natural relationship between the Finnish racing veteran and the Austin-born brand, rooted in a shared appreciation for authenticity, grit, and world-class craftsmanship.

The partnership kicks off ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 Formula 1® season. As a brand ambassador, Bottas will work closely with Tecovas to activate across the calendar's American races, beginning in Miami this Spring. Fans can expect unique collaborations, behind-the-scenes content, special events, and more as Bottas brings the spirit of the West to the global stage of elite motorsport.

Bottas has long felt a connection to Texas and Western culture. He earned his first career Formula 1 podium at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, a milestone moment that deepened his affinity for the city and its unmistakable character.

"Austin has always held a special place for me—it's where I scored my first F1 points, and honestly, it's one of the race weekends I look forward to most every year, which is why a partnership with Austin brand Tecovas made so much sense", says Bottas. "I love the vibe of the city and the 'no-nonsense' spirit of Texas."

"My relationship with Tecovas started naturally last season when I was in town for the race. I'm a big believer in finding good people who make great things, and when I met the team at Tecovas, we just clicked, and it feels like the perfect time to officially join the Tecovas family. It's a brand that feels authentic to me, and I'm looking forward to representing the spirit of the West at tracks all over the world."

"There's a certain freedom that connects racing and the West — a respect for skill, resilience, and wide-open possibility," says Samantha Fodrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Tecovas. "Valtteri embodies that spirit. He brings intensity and discipline to his craft, but also a bold, unmistakable personality. That mix of performance and independence really aligns with Tecovas and the modern West we represent. We're so proud to welcome Valtteri to the Tecovas family."

With Bottas stepping into a new era of his career alongside a new American team, the partnership signals a powerful alignment between global performance and Western heritage. It is proof that whether on the circuit or in the open West, authenticity never goes out of style.

For more information and to stay up to date on the partnership, follow the action on Instagram at @tecovas and @valtteribottas .

About Tecovas

Based in Austin, TX, Tecovas brings the spirit of the West to the modern consumer. Handcrafting the best Western footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories, Tecovas has grown rapidly since its founding as the first digitally native Western brand in 2015, serving customers through www.tecovas.com and a growing number of Tecovas stores across the country. Follow the Tecovas journey at @tecovas.

About Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is a ten-time Grand Prix winner and one of the most experienced drivers on the Formula 1® grid. The Finnish veteran is renowned for his elite qualifying speed, technical feedback, and "Sisu"—the unique Finnish spirit of resilience.

Over a distinguished career amassing 67 podiums and 20 pole positions. He played a cornerstone role in securing five consecutive FIA Formula One Constructors' World Championships (2017–2021) and twice finished as the World Drivers' Championship runner-up. Off the track, Bottas is a passionate cyclist and co-founder of several lifestyle ventures, including Oath Gin.

