Valuation of Plasma Sterilizers Market to exceed US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Advent of plasma gas-based sterilizers using hydrogen peroxide enables sterilization at low temperature to maintain properties of select medical devices

Investments in new technologies made by key players in plasma sterilizers market required to gear toward inert gases-based products to garner opportunities post pandemic

ALBANY. N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR estimates the plasma sterilizers market to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Mounting burden of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) which is associated with high morbidity and mortality is fueling the growth of plasma sterilizer market. Statistics of increasing hospitalization world over poses risk of HAIs that require sterilization equipment. According to a publication of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in developed countries, seven out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections.

High volume demand for sterilization equipment during COVID-19 for primary infection and for HAIs in hospitals and temporary healthcare facilities opened vast opportunities in plasma sterilizers market. According to published data, in the U.S., nearly 21% to 31% COVID-19 patients required hospitalization, and 5% to 11% infected patients required treatment in ICUs to fight the infection. The scenario created ample demand for plasma sterilizers for effective treatment of the high volume of patients who were admitted.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant market share for plasma sterilizers in the upcoming years. Rising geriatric population, increase in incidence of various diseases, and government initiatives to control HAIs are key factors for favorable growth prospects of plasma sterilizers market of the region. According to estimations of United National Population Fund, the population above 60 years in the region is expected to triple between 2010 and 2050 to reach nearly 1.3 billion. This population group is susceptible to various diseases that may require hospitalization, which, in turn, propels the growth of plasma sterilizers market.

Plasma Sterilizers Market – Key Findings of the Report

The < 100 L chamber capacity segment held more than 50% share of plasma sterilizers market in 2021 vis-à-vis revenue. This is due to extensive demand for <100 L chamber capacity from hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Plasma sterilizers market demand analysis reveals sterilization segment held the leading share in 2021, and is anticipated to stay at the fore during the forecast period. Rising HAIs, increasing number of surgeries, and government mandates for infection control steer growth of sterilization segment

Emergence of hydrogen peroxide-based low-temperature sterilization to redefine future market outlook for plasma sterilizers. Hydrogen peroxide gas segment held key share of plasma sterilizers market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to remain prominent during the forecast period. This is because hydrogen peroxide gas plasma offers low temperature sterilization with added benefits of no chemical residues, safe handling, short aeration time, and safe for environment.

North America led the plasma sterilizers market among other key regions in 2021. Technological advancements, substantial demand for sterilization technologies to minimize incidence of HAIs, and high volume number of surgical procedures fuel the growth of plasma sterilizer market in the region

Plasma Sterilizers Market – Growth Drivers

Risk of damage of complicated and technologically advanced medical equipment using steam sterilization propels the plasma sterilizer market

Significance of plasma sterilizers for value-added advantage over conventional sterilization methods for hospital-acquired infection complications strengthens demand

Plasma Sterilizers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the plasma sterilizers market are;

Antonio Matachana S.A.

Cisa Production S.r.l.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Steelco S.p.A.

Tuttnauer

ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH

Unipersonale

HUMAN MEDITEK CO. LTD

STERIS plc

Getinge AB

VitroSteril

The plasma sterilizers market is segmented as follows:

Plasma Sterilizers Market, by Chamber Capacity

<100 L

100- 200L

>200 L

Plasma Sterilizers Market, by Application

Sterilization

Disinfection

Others

Plasma Sterilizers Market, by Source Gas

Hydrogen Peroxide Gas

Others

Plasma Sterilizers Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

