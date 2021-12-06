Valuation of Suture Anchors Market to Reach US$ 1.17 Bn by 2031; Advancements in Designs and Materials of Biodegradable Suture Anchors to Open New Frontiers in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Procedures, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The application of suture anchors in a range of orthopedic surgeries has gained pace notably for sports medicine and during arthroscopy. Enormous advancements in their design, especially in eyelets, and constant innovation in the anchor suture interface have helped orthopedic surgeons achieve simple and effective mechanical fixation of soft tissues to the bone.

Surgeons are becoming conversant about biomechanical and design characteristics of the various currently available products in the suture anchors market to choose the most apt product for the target population. Both open and arthroscopic surgeries have benefitted with improvements in insertion techniques, with manufacturers trying new compositions of materials. A range of alloys and biomaterials are used in mechanical and biodegradable anchors, respectively.

Request Brochure of Suture Anchors Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72826

The advent of knotless anchors is offering a game-changing potential for industry players, finds the TMR study on the suture anchors market. The global suture anchors market is estimated to advance at CAGR of 5.48% during 2021–2031 (forecast period), and reach valuation of US$ 1.17 Bn by 2031 from US$ 656.5 Mn in 2020. Biodegradable suture anchors are witnessing tremendous commercialization potential due to the need for advancements in shoulder arthroscopy.

Key Findings of Suture Anchors Market Study

Biodegradable Anchors Attract Considerable Attention in Sports Medicine: Biodegradable anchors have opened a new frontier in orthopedic surgeries, particularly in rotator cuff repairs. In contrast to metallic suture anchors, biodegradable anchors are compatible with modern diagnostic imaging modalities such as in computed tomography scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In sports injuries, new product designs and bio-composite materials are gaining adoption in sports medicine, as they boost physiologic healing, maintain adequate mechanical strength, and reduce post-operative complications in the patient population. In particular, the growing demand for suture anchors that reduce inflammatory reactions, prevalence of peri-anchor cystic formation, and prevent unexpected and difficult revision surgeries has enriched the growth prospects of the suture anchors market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Suture Anchors Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=72826

Need for Improving Surgical Outcomes of Arthroscopic Repairs in Orthopedics: The need among surgeons for attaining favorable long-term results in arthroscopic surgeries has catalyzed continuous developments in the suture materials. Both anchors and sutures have undergone enormous developments over decades. Extensive R&D in new materials that promote osteoconductivity in open surgeries is also boosting the suture anchors market. Recently emerging products that create new revenue streams are knotless barbed sutures, antimicrobial sutures, and bio-active sutures.

Medical device manufacturers in the suture anchors market are keen on addressing the limitations of bioasborbable anchors to help orthopedic surgeons avoid common failures. In this regard, the advent of suture anchors made up of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) polymer has been a pivotal market development. Furthermore, the incorporation of new composites has resulted in better biocompatibility of the implant notably in rotator cuff repairs including in revision surgeries.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=72826

Suture Anchors Market: Drivers

The marked prevalence of injuries across sports, especially particularly knee and ankle injuries, is a key driver, find the analysts of the TMR study. Furthermore, the need for surgical interventions that increases time-to-recovery and reduces unexpected revision surgeries in sports injuries is propelling product developments in the suture anchors market.

A growing number of clinical studies in arthroscopy on biomechanical and design characteristics of next-gen anchors has set the tone for product innovations, expanding the avenue in the suture anchors market. Knotless and all-suture anchors are key cases in points.

Buy Suture Anchors Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=72826<ype=S

Suture Anchors Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for a major share of the global suture anchors market in 2020. Strides made in sports medicine in developed nations have enriched the landscape of the regional market.

accounted for a major share of the global suture anchors market in 2020. Strides made in sports medicine in developed nations have enriched the landscape of the regional market. The Asia Pacific suture anchors market is projected to rise at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Emerging product developments in India and China and an expanding target population base are likely to spur revenue generation in the regional market.

Suture Anchors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the suture anchors market are Smith & Nephew plc, Tulpar Medical Solutions, MedShape, Inc., Groupe Lépine, Aju Pharm Co., Ltd., Cook Group Incorporate, Stryker, Medtronic, Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and CONMED Corporation.

Global Suture Anchors Market: Segmentation

Suture Anchors Market, by Product Type

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Suture Anchors Market, by Tying Type

Knotted

Knotless

Suture Anchors Market, by Anchoring System

Barbed Anchor

Screw Fit Anchor

Others

Suture Anchors Market, by Material

Metallic Suture Anchor

Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

PEEK Suture Anchor

Bio-composite Suture Anchor

Others

Suture Anchors Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Clinics

Clinics

Others

Suture Anchors Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Vietnam



China



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Bioanalytical Services Market: The bioanalytical services market is projected to reach US$ 12.34 Bn by 2031. Manufacturers are bolstering their R&D capabilities to experiment with new technologies and applications. Escalating complexity and number of standards are driving the bioanalytical services market.

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market: Direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~26% from 2021 to 2031. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) laboratory testing, also known as direct access testing, enables patients to order tests directly from a laboratory without having to go through their healthcare practitioner.

Acupuncture Needles Market: Acupuncture needles market was valued at US$ 114.8 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031. Acupuncture promotes balance and harmony on all levels by stimulating the energy flow, the CHI, with tiny needles placed on energy spots.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/suture-anchors-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research