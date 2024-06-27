Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 11% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Market is Segmented by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Market was valued at 550 million USD in 2023 and witnessed a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Market

The value-added reseller (VAR) industry is expanding as a result of numerous important causes. The growing complexity of technological solutions, which necessitates specialist knowledge to customize goods to match particular client needs, is one important factor. VARs' ability to provide specialized solutions that go above and beyond the original products makes them more appealing to companies searching for streamlined, integrated systems. The demand for VARs is also increasing due to the growth of cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives across various industries, since they offer vital services including integration, support, and consulting. Businesses must look for VARs in order to obtain a technology advantage and boost operational efficiency due to the competitive marketplace.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL VALUE-ADDED RESELLERS (VARS) SOFTWARE INDUSTRY

The market for VAR software is mostly driven by large organizations' embrace of cloud-based solutions. Cloud solutions are becoming more and more popular among large organizations because of their affordability, scalability, and flexibility, which allow them to effectively manage enormous volumes of data and intricate IT infrastructures. Cloud technologies facilitate worldwide collaboration and remote work, which are crucial in today's dispersed work contexts. VARs are essential to this shift because they offer knowledge and experience with cloud migration, integration, and continuous support. They support businesses in tailoring cloud solutions to particular use cases, guaranteeing a smooth transition from old to new systems, and upholding strict security and regulatory requirements. Large enterprise IT environments are complicated, requiring specialist assistance and customized solutions, which VARs are well-positioned to provide.

Another important driver propelling the growth of the VARs software market is the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) implementing cutting-edge software solutions. SMBs are realizing more and more how crucial it is to use technology to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and stay competitive. These companies, however, frequently lack the internal knowledge necessary to setup and oversee sophisticated software systems. SMBs may more easily embrace and profit from cutting-edge software solutions when VARs offer the required knowledge and assistance. VARs fuel market growth by enabling SMBs to compete with larger organizations through the provision of scalable and inexpensive solutions. The market for VAR software is developing as a result of SMBs' tendency toward digital transformation and their increasing reliance on specialist software solutions.

The VARs software sector has undergone a transformation thanks to the emergence of cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. Cloud-based solutions are very appealing to companies of all sizes because they provide several benefits, such as lower upfront costs, scalability, and remote access. By adding cloud solutions into their portfolios, VARs have profited from this trend and given their clients the efficiency and flexibility they require in the fast-paced business world of today. In example, SaaS models give companies access to advanced software without requiring hefty infrastructure investments. The move to cloud computing has increased the importance of VARs because they now offer cloud-based solution integration, deployment, and continuing maintenance. The market for VAR software is expanding due to the growing demand for cloud solutions.

One of the main factors propelling the VARs software industry is the need for integration and customized services. Software solutions that may be customized to a business's unique workflows and connected with current systems are frequently needed. These services are best provided by VARs, who also offer seamless interaction with other enterprise apps and bespoke software setups. The ability to customize solutions to specific business requirements and guarantee compatibility with current systems improves VARs' overall value proposition. For companies with complicated IT environments, where off-the-shelf software solutions might not work well, customization and integration services are especially crucial. VARs help companies maximize their software investments and boost operational effectiveness by attending to these needs. The market for VAR software is growing due to the rising need for tailored software solutions and seamless integration.

VALUE-ADDED RESELLERS (VARS) SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE

Because of its technological leadership and mature market, North America—especially the United States—represents a large portion of the VARs software market. The supremacy of the region can be attributed to its strong IT infrastructure, high adoption rates of cutting-edge technology, and a large presence of top software providers. Specialized software and VAR services are in high demand since North American businesses are quick to adopt novel solutions in order to remain competitive. The region's emphasis on digital transformation and large investments in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics are driving the market for VAR software. Additionally, the regulatory landscape in industries like banking and healthcare demands tailored software solutions in order to maintain compliance, which increases the demand for VAR services.

Key Companies:

Velosio

ProServe Solutions

Aktion Associates

Algorithm

Hero Digital

Journeyed

MicroAge

SHI International

One Six Solutions

AllCloud

Bertelsmann

Tata Technologies

INSIGHT

Sirius Computer Solutions

A2K Technologies

