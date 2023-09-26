Value-based Innovation Veteran Dr. Jamie Sharp to Join Rippl as Chief Medical Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rippl Care, a pioneering specialty provider in dementia care, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Jamie Sharp as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sharp brings a wealth of deep value-based, clinical experience and expertise from her previous roles, most recently serving as the Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer for Medicare at Aetna/CVS.

In her role at Aetna, Dr. Sharp led clinical oversight for the company's Medicare and Special Needs Plan business, where she managed a team of physicians and nurses supporting care management, risk based provider relationships, appeals and health equity. Her visionary leadership and commitment to value-based care made her an integral part of the CVS/Aetna team, known for innovative healthcare solutions that deliver better outcomes for patients.

Dr. Sharp's career journey spans from her early days as a practicing physician in Colorado to key positions at Humana, Catholic Health Initiatives, Evolent Health, and naviHealth. Her extensive experience in payer and provider organizations has equipped her with a deep understanding of value-based care and risk management.

"I am thrilled to join the Rippl team and contribute to the mission of transforming healthcare for a group of underserved and undervalued seniors," said Dr. Sharp. "Rippl's patient and caregiver-centric care model aligns perfectly with my passion for improving the lives of those facing complex healthcare challenges."

CEO of Rippl Care, Kris Engskov, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Sharp's arrival, stating, "Jamie has a long and successful track record finding new and innovative ways to provide better care for vulnerable seniors with complex conditions. She's the perfect fit for Rippl as we pioneer an entirely new model of wrap-around care for this unique and rapidly growing population. Mostly, I'm excited about Jamie because she cares deeply about this group of seniors and knows Rippl can make a giant difference."

The Rippl team eagerly anticipates Dr. Sharp's arrival; she will officially assume her new role as Chief Medical Officer on October 9th. More about this announcement available here: https://ripplcare.com/newsroom/

About Rippl Care:
Rippl provides specialty dementia care for patients and caregivers, on demand. Leveraging a value-based approach, disruptive technology, and a relentless focus on empowering and enabling its clinicians, Rippl is pioneering a new care model to dramatically expand access to high quality, wraparound behavioral healthcare for seniors, their families and caregivers. Learn more about us at https://ripplcare.com.

