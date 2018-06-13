Value-Based Reimbursement Strategies and Solutions for the Digital Age Highlight SKYGEN USA's Presence at AHIP Institute & Expo 2018

Over the past year, SKYGEN USA has greatly expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technology-enabled solutions that enable commercial and government-sponsored medical, dental, and vision payers to reduce their costs while ensuring service excellence to providers and members. The complete offering begins with a full spectrum of benefit administration solutions powered by the Enterprise System, a core administration software system that can manage medical, dental, and vision benefits on a single platform.

The Enterprise System platform was built from the ground-up to facilitate all reimbursement models, including new programs such as the Medicaid Innovation Accelerator Program (IAP). Building on that foundation, in the past year SKYGEN USA has added an array of on-demand solutions and professional services that produce heightened levels of process efficiency and cost reductions for payers and providers.

Through these solutions, SKYGEN USA enables healthcare payers to implement value-based programs that decrease costs, produce desired outcomes, and improve the overall service experience. They also help clients integrate key attributes for value-based success into their healthcare programs, such as an episodes of care approach, shared decision-making, redesigned reimbursement models, gain-sharing, and smart consumerism initiatives. Ultimately, SKYGEN USA is focused on powering an ecosystem that moves healthcare beyond "pilots" and "demonstration programs" to making value-based care the predominant model in all segments.

"The transition to value-based reimbursement is one of the most important initiatives of our time," said Greg Borca, co-founder at SKYGEN USA. "Skyrocketing healthcare costs have made it abundantly clear that the old fee-for-service model is not sustainable, and the technologies and processes that supported it must be replaced with fresh approaches if we have any hope of both reducing costs and improving outcomes. SKYGEN USA has spent the last 10 years preparing for this moment with solutions and strategies that take advantage of automation and analytics while improving access to care for everyone. We're not just demonstrating products at AHIP Institute. We're showing the way to the future of healthcare."

Throughout AHIP Institute & Expo 2018, SKYGEN USA will show payers how they can integrate their value-based reimbursement programs in order to:

Create an episodes of care approach

Move to shared decision-making

Redesign their reimbursement models

Manage gain-sharing

Launch smart consumer initiatives

SKYGEN USA will offer further guidance during the breakfast session "Innovate Your Solution for Bundled Payments and Other APMs." Presented by Kate Grohall (Willhite), product executive of value-based solutions for SKYGEN USA and Tamara Khan, chief executive officer of Küre Health, the session will explain how bundling payment components together under a best-of-breed strategy, and offering them to health insurers as a single, comprehensive go-to-market solution, accelerates the transition and makes it easier for plans to adopt value-based reimbursement. The session takes place Thursday, June 21 from 7:15 am to 8:15 am PT in room 29CD.

"We've grown our business tremendously both in size and scope in the last year, especially in what we can do to help payers make the transition to value-based reimbursement, so we're expecting that our booth will be a must-see destination at AHIP Institute & Expo," said Lance Stewart, chief growth officer of SKYGEN USA. "It's the perfect venue for our company to demonstrate all of our capabilities and solutions, as well as the strategic thinking that is helping us lead the way to the digital age. Value-based reimbursement is the future of healthcare, but so far the path has been rocky. We're looking forward to showing how we can use technology to not only smooth the path but help payers get there faster."

