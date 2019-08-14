Value City Furniture, American Signature Furniture announces Bobby Berk Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signature, Inc., parent company of Value City Furniture (VCF) and American Signature Furniture (ASF), announced today that a curated selection of design guru Bobby Berk's new collection with A.R.T. Furniture will be available in VCF and ASF stores and online this October, bringing Berk's fans a high-style designer collection with styles offered at affordable prices.

American Signature, Inc., parent company of Value City Furniture (VCF) and American Signature Furniture (ASF), announced today that a curated selection of design guru Bobby Berk’s new collection with A.R.T. Furniture will be available in VCF and ASF stores and online this October, bringing Berk’s fans a high-style designer collection with styles offered at affordable prices.

The Bobby Berk Collection is on par with American Signature brands' Designer Looks Collection, which offers on-trend, high-end styles made with incredible quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100 percent feathers, but without the high-end price.

"We believe that everyone has the right to a well-furnished life, and the Bobby Berk Collection is no exception," said Jonathan Schottenstein, President, American Signature, Inc. "Our customers walk into our stores today and they're floored by what they see. In addition to the Designer Looks Collection available in our stores every day, they can now get the chic designer looks of Bobby Berk without breaking the bank. Carrying this collection will allow us to continue providing our communities with quality style, making Bobby's modern, designer flair available to his fans."

Bobby Berk, who is no newcomer to the retail sector, started his own lifestyle and home furnishings brand in 2006. Berk's expertise in the design sphere was accelerated in 2015 when he launched his full service bespoke interior design practice in Los Angeles.

The Bobby Berk Collection at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture will feature select statement-making styles for living room, bedroom and dining room that range between $300 and $2,300 that will be available in VCF and ASF stores, as well as online. Furthermore, these select pieces will only be available at VCF and ASF stores in the markets in which they operate. Offerings include:

Bedroom pieces include a bed bench, platform storage bed, drawer chest, dressers and nightstands, an accent chair and mirror that combine beautiful dark and white wood with gold and leather accents.

Dining room and occasion pieces include a bar cabinet, dining table, a console, cocktail and end tables, and chairs to make your space ready for entertaining.

A completely customizable, velvet blue living room hero piece – a create-your-own, modular couch collection that comes with an armless chair, ottoman, corner chair and more. It can be built into a five- or six-piece sectional or stand on its own.

Customers can shop the Bobby Berk Collection, created in partnership with home furnishings manufacturer A.R.T. Furniture, at VCF.com/BobbyBerk or ASFurniture.com/BobbyBerk, as well as in ASF and VCF stores nationwide, in October.

About American Signature, Inc.

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a family-owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 118 stores across the U.S. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks Collection, which offers high-end styles at affordable prices.

SOURCE American Signature, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com

