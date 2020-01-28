Value City Furniture Keeps Love Alive This February with #DumpYourHex Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Value City Furniture survey* found that more than half of Americans (55%) have argued with a spouse/significant other while putting together furniture that comes unassembled. In response, Value City Furniture (VCF) announced today it will declare February 1, 2020, National #DumpYourHex Day as part of a campaign urging customers to dump their hex keys (also commonly known as allen wrenches) for good and officially make the switch from assembly-required furniture to VCF's pre-built, stylish and affordable pieces.

"At VCF, we believe things are better put together. So, this February, we're doing our part to keep love alive by taking a stand against the dreaded hex key – that tool you get with furniture that needs assembled – to help end unnecessary arguments over building furniture," said Alejandro Alvarez, chief marketing officer, VCF.

On National #DumpYourHex Day, customers are invited to bring leftover hex keys to their nearest VCF store in exchange for $150 off their next purchase of $999 or more.

"Customers having trouble locating their hex keys in their junk drawers at home are more than welcome to pick up one from their nearest IKEA® and bring it to VCF for their discount. And once customers dump their hex key and make the switch to VCF, they can sit back and relax knowing they won't have to deal with furniture building with their significant other for a very long time," said Alvarez. "Fun aside, our furniture is a great combination of style, quality and affordability delivered right to your home. And if it needs assembled, we'll do that for you too."

VCF's Designer Looks Collection offers on-trend, high-end styles made with incredible quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100 percent feathers, without the high-end price. For more information on National #DumpYourHex Day, Designer Looks and to locate your nearest VCF store, visit www.valuecityfurniture.com/dump-your-hex.

About American Signature, Inc.

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc., is a family-owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 118 stores across the U.S. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks Collection, which offers high-end styles at affordable prices.

IKEA is not affiliated with, associated with, or endorsed by Value City Furniture.

Survey Method:

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Value City Furniture from December 18-20, 2019 among 2,050 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Value City Furniture (vcf@fahlgren.com).

