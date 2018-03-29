Value Colleges Releases Ranking of Top 50 Best Value Health Informatics Master's Degrees

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share their Top 50 Best Value Health Informatics Master's Degrees at http://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/top-health-informatics-masters/

While the healthcare sector has been one of the fastest-growing parts of the economy for quite some time, one field in particular--health informatics--is seeing tremendous growth. In the age of Big Data, the Affordable Care Act, and health insurance giants, record-keeping is at a premium, and healthcare practitioners who can handle computer technology effectively are in great demand. Whether it is a nurse earning a certificate to increase income, or an administrative professional learning a new skill, a health informatics degree is a great opportunity to enhance credentials. Value Colleges has taken a look at the nation's most successful health informatics programs to rank the Top 50 Best Value Health Informatics Master's Degrees, giving prospective students the full picture of what colleges and universities can deliver on their promises.

Value Colleges uses three data points to determine ranking:

Reputation (U.S. News ranking)

Cost (IPEDS public data)

ROI (College Scorecard salary potential)

Without further ado, the top three programs for 2018 are: 1) University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida; 2) Stanford University in Stanford, California; and 3) Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Value Colleges congratulates the top three, as well as all the top fifty!

The full list, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

Adelphi University - Garden City, NY

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Boston University - Boston, MA

Brandeis University - Waltham, MA

Chatham University - Pittsburgh, PA

College of St. Scholastica - Duluth, MN

Columbia University - New York, NY

Dakota State University - Madison, SD

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Duke University - Durham, NC

Florida International University - Miami, FL

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Jacksonville University - Jacksonville, FL

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Lipscomb University - Nashville, TN

Marshall University - Huntington, WV

Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oregon Health & Science University - Portland, OR

Regis University - Denver, CO

Roberts Wesleyan College - Rochester, NY

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Saint Joseph's University - Philadelphia, PA

Stanford University - Stanford, CA

Stony Brook University (SUNY) - Stony Brook, NY

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, AR

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Kansas - Lawrence, KS

University of Maryland University College - Adelphi, MD

University of Miami - Coral Gables, FL

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN

University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson, MS

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of New England - Biddeford, ME

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, NC

University of San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of San Francisco - San Francisco, CA

University of Scranton - Scranton, PA

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, UT

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

UT Health Sciences Center at Houston - Houston, TX

Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

Xavier University - Cincinnati, OH

