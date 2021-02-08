Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Addiction Counseling Degree Programs
Feb 08, 2021, 08:40 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
25 Best Value Online Master's in Addiction Counseling for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-addiction-counseling-masters/
Top 25 Best Value Online Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-addiction-counseling-degrees/
Top 25 Best Value Online Certificates in Addiction Counseling for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-addiction-counseling-certificate-online/
For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Master's programs are: 1) Wake Forest University, 2) University at Buffalo, and 3) University of Oklahoma. The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Bachelor's programs are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) Texas Tech University; 3) Indiana Wesleyan University. The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Certificate programs are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) University of California, Los Angeles; 3) University of Michigan.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top addiction and substance abuse counseling degree schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
In an era marked by an epidemic of opioid abuse, as well as alcohol and other drugs, addiction and substance abuse counseling is critical. With great demand, students can find online certificates, bachelor's, and master's programs to help them begin a career, or advance in their current career. As the editors state, "An online substance abuse counseling degree program prepares graduates to work in individual/group settings using tools and techniques to help those with alcohol and drug abuse issues break free from the addictive behavior that is causing havoc in their lives." Many working students "find that programs for substance abuse counseling degrees online offer the flexibility and convenience for those students who need to continue to work full-time or have busy parenting responsibilities." According to the editors, "A master's degree in addiction counseling online focuses on a career path in addiction counseling, and it can also help professionals working in mental health counseling, adolescent counseling, and social services."
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Addiction Counseling Master's Programs for 2021
Auburn University
Drexel University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Mid-America Christian University
Monmouth University
Regent University
Texas Tech University
Thomas University
Union College
University at Buffalo
University of Alabama
University of Mary
University of Massachusetts - Boston
University of North Texas
University of Oklahoma
University of South Dakota
University of Southern Maine
University of the Cumberlands
Wake Forest University
Walden University
West Virginia University
Wright State University
Top 25 Online Addiction Counseling Bachelor's for 2021
Alvernia University
Aspen University
Bay Path University
Campbellsville University
Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Crown College
Eastern Kentucky University
Empire State College (SUNY)
Fort Hays State University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Ohio Christian University
Ottawa University
Purdue University Global
Southern New Hampshire University
Springfield College
University of Central Arkansas
University of Cincinnati
University of South Dakota
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Walden University
Washburn University
Western New Mexico University
Top 25 Online Addiction Counseling Certificates for 2021
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Bethel University
California Southern University
College of DuPage
Grand Canyon University
Jamestown Community College (SUNY)
Mercer University
Mid-America Christian University
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Mount Wachusett Community College
Northeastern Illinois University
Old Dominion University
Purdue University Global
Saint Joseph's University
UCLA
UNC Charlotte
University of California, San Diego
University of Florida
University of Mary
University of Michigan
University of Wisconsin
Villanova University
Wake Tech Community College
Waynesburg University
