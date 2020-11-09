Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Digital Marketing Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Master's for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-digital-marketing-masters-online/

Top 25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Bachelor's for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-digital-marketing-degrees/

Top 25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Certificates for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-digital-marketing-certificate-programs/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Digital Marketing Master's programs are: 1) University of Florida, 2) Johns Hopkins University, and 3) Santa Clara University. The top 3 online Digital Marketing Bachelor's programs are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) Oregon State University; 3) Indiana Wesleyan University. The top 3 online Digital Marketing Certificate programs are: 1) Duke University; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of Virginia.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top digital marketing degree schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

Digital marketing has become central to marketing in every industry, from retail to education to even government. As the editors state, "The tech industry has played a major role in democratizing the job market – rather than valuing degrees, many tech employers only care whether you can do the job or not," but a certificate or degree in digital marketing can be a valuable way to break into a growing field. A certificate is a quick start, but getting ahead may take a bachelor's or master's. Managerial positions, and even high-level executive careers, can be had in digital marketing today. According to the editors, "Even in a mid-management position, the earning potential with a certificate, Associate's or Bachelor's degree in digital marketing is exceptionally high." Even better, "The convenience and flexibility of online learning allow you to pursue your education as well as fulfill your financial obligations."

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Digital Marketing Master's Programs for 2021

Benedictine University

Brandeis university

Concordia University of Chicago

East Tennessee State University

Emerson College

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Fort Hays State University

Johns Hopkins University

Liberty University

Messiah College

Montclair State University

National University

New England College

Northern Illinois University

Ohio Christian University

Rutgers University

Saint Leo University

Santa Clara University

Southern New Hampshire University

Temple University

University of Alabama

University of Denver - University College

University of Florida

Walden University

Yeshiva University

Top 25 Online Digital Marketing Bachelor's for 2021

Arizona State University

Bellevue College

Cambridge College

Colorado Technical University

Franklin University

Full Sail University

Granite State College

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Independence University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Johnson & Wales University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

New England College of Business

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Park University

Point University

Regent University

Savannah College of Art and Design

Southeastern University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Wisconsin Stout

Western Governor's University

Top 25 Online Digital Marketing Certificates for 2021

Brandman University

Case Western Reserve University

Community College of Philadelphia

Cornell University

Drexel University

Duke University

Harvard University

Oregon State University

Southern Methodist University

UMass Lowell

UNC Chapel Hill

University of California Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Chicago

University of Georgia

University of Illinois

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Pennsylvania

University of San Diego

University of South Florida

University of Toronto

University of Vermont

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

