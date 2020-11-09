Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Digital Marketing Degree Programs
Nov 09, 2020, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Master's for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-digital-marketing-masters-online/
Top 25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Bachelor's for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-digital-marketing-degrees/
Top 25 Best Value Online Digital Marketing Certificates for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-digital-marketing-certificate-programs/
For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online Digital Marketing Master's programs are: 1) University of Florida, 2) Johns Hopkins University, and 3) Santa Clara University. The top 3 online Digital Marketing Bachelor's programs are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) Oregon State University; 3) Indiana Wesleyan University. The top 3 online Digital Marketing Certificate programs are: 1) Duke University; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of Virginia.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top digital marketing degree schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
Digital marketing has become central to marketing in every industry, from retail to education to even government. As the editors state, "The tech industry has played a major role in democratizing the job market – rather than valuing degrees, many tech employers only care whether you can do the job or not," but a certificate or degree in digital marketing can be a valuable way to break into a growing field. A certificate is a quick start, but getting ahead may take a bachelor's or master's. Managerial positions, and even high-level executive careers, can be had in digital marketing today. According to the editors, "Even in a mid-management position, the earning potential with a certificate, Associate's or Bachelor's degree in digital marketing is exceptionally high." Even better, "The convenience and flexibility of online learning allow you to pursue your education as well as fulfill your financial obligations."
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Digital Marketing Master's Programs for 2021
Benedictine University
Brandeis university
Concordia University of Chicago
East Tennessee State University
Emerson College
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Fort Hays State University
Johns Hopkins University
Liberty University
Messiah College
Montclair State University
National University
New England College
Northern Illinois University
Ohio Christian University
Rutgers University
Saint Leo University
Santa Clara University
Southern New Hampshire University
Temple University
University of Alabama
University of Denver - University College
University of Florida
Walden University
Yeshiva University
Top 25 Online Digital Marketing Bachelor's for 2021
Arizona State University
Bellevue College
Cambridge College
Colorado Technical University
Franklin University
Full Sail University
Granite State College
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
Independence University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Johnson & Wales University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
New England College of Business
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Park University
Point University
Regent University
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Wisconsin Stout
Western Governor's University
Top 25 Online Digital Marketing Certificates for 2021
Brandman University
Case Western Reserve University
Community College of Philadelphia
Cornell University
Drexel University
Duke University
Harvard University
Oregon State University
Southern Methodist University
UMass Lowell
UNC Chapel Hill
University of California Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Chicago
University of Georgia
University of Illinois
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Pennsylvania
University of San Diego
University of South Florida
University of Toronto
University of Vermont
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee
Media Contact:
Rhonda Corey
Media Manager, Value Colleges
[email protected]
(919) 864-2220
SOURCE Value Colleges