Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Human Resources Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Online Human Resources Master's Programs for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-human-resources-masters-programs/

Top 25 Best Value Online Human Resources Bachelor's Programs for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-human-resources-degrees/

25 Most Affordable Online Associate's in Human Resources for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/human-resources-associates-degree-online/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Human Resources Master's programs are: 1) University of Illinois, 2) University of Connecticut, and 3) Clemson University. The top 3 online Human Resources Bachelor's programs are: 1) Bellevue University; 2) University of Arkansas; 3) Kansas State University. The top 3 online Human Resources Associate's programs are: 1) American Public University; 2) Penn State World Campus; 3) Northcentral Technical College.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top human resources degree schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

Human resources is one of the most critical parts of any modern business, and there are rewarding career opportunities at any education level. An associate's degree "takes the least amount of time and costs the least amount of money." However, as the editors explain, "without a bachelor's in human resources, you will stay at that level for a long time – maybe even for the rest of your career." On the other hand, a bachelor's "may not be enough to push one's career trajectory in the right direction. Adding a master's degree to your education can help you get a foot in the door at organizations that may not have otherwise looked at your resume." Even better, online programs let students earn their credentials without giving up their jobs.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Human Resources Master's Programs for 2021

American University

Central Michigan University

Clemson University

Florida Institute of Technology

Indiana State University

Lasell University

Middle Tennessee State University

New York University

Penn State World Campus

Pittsburg State University

Robert Morris University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Saint Francis University

Saint Joseph's University

St Joseph's College

Tarleton State University

University of Arkansas

University of Connecticut

University of Denver

University of Illinois

University of Louisville

University of Scranton

University of South Dakota

Villanova University

Webster University

Top 25 Online Human Resources Bachelor's for 2021

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

Brenau University

CSU Global

Central Michigan University

Columbia College (MO)

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University St Paul

Dickinson State University

Florida International University

Indiana State University

Kansas State University

Louisiana State University

Maryville University

Portland State University

SUNY Empire State College

St. Cloud State University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arkansas

University of Houston

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Mount Olive

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

Top 25 Online Human Resources Associate's for 2021

American Public University

Anne Arundel Community College

Ashworth College

Beal College

Bryant & Stratton College

Cambridge College

Chippewa Valley Technical College

City College at Montana State University

Colorado Christian University

Columbus State Community College

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Lake Washington Institute of Technology

Lorain County Community College

Madison Area Technical College

Northcentral Technical College

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Penn State World Campus

Rasmussen College

Rowan College South Jersey

Saint Paul College

South Texas College

Tarrant County College

Wake Technical Community College

Waldorf University

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

Rhonda Corey

Media Manager, Value Colleges

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE valuecolleges.com

Related Links

https://www.valuecolleges.com/

