Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Occupational Safety and Health Degree Programs
Jan 18, 2021, 08:48 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Master's for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-occupational-health-safety-masters/
Top 25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Bachelor's for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-occupational-health-safety-degree/
Top 25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificates for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/occupational-health-safety-certificate-online/
For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online Occupational Safety Master's programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology, 2) Texas A&M University, and 3) Johns Hopkins University. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Bachelor's programs are: 1) Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute; 2) University of Houston-Clear Lake; 3) University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Certificate programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Washington; 3) Johns Hopkins University.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top occupational safety and health degree schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
Occupational safety and health is often underappreciated, but as a career choice, it's always available. As the editors state, "Occupational health and safety jobs span many sectors. After all, no matter the industry, workplace safety is essential." An online certificate program can be a valuable way to break into a growing field, while an online bachelor's can help working adults move into higher positions and management. According to the editors, "There will always be a need for professionals in this field because safety and health in the workplace will always be important." Even better, an online program "allows a person to work in the field while earning a degree."
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Occupational Safety and Health Master's Programs for 2021
CUNY School of Public Health
Columbia Southern University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Indiana State University
Indiana University
Johns Hopkins University
Montana Tech of the University of Montana
Murray State University
Oakland University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Texas A&M University
Tulane University
University Of Alabama At Birmingham
University of Central Missouri
University of Findlay
University of Houston Clear Lake
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of South Florida
University of Wisconsin Stout
University of Wisconsin Whitewater
West Virginia University
Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Bachelor's for 2021
California University of Pennsylvania
Capitol Technology University
Columbia Southern University
Eastern Kentucky University
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Grand Valley State University
Indiana State University
Keene State College
Marshall University
Millersville University
Missouri Southern State University
Montana Tech
Murray State University
NC A&T University
Oakland University
Ohio University
Pierce College
Slippery Rock University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Central Missouri
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Wisconsin Whitewater
Waldorf University
Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificates for 2021
Georgia Institute of Technology
University of Washington
Johns Hopkins University
University of Delaware
University of Connecticut
Arizona State University
CUNY School of Public Health
University of Arkansas Medical Sciences
Louisiana State University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
University of Arizona
Auburn University
University of Alabama
Tulane University
Lamar Institute of Technology
Rochester Institute of Technology
University of West Florida
Eastern Kentucky University
Columbia Southern University
Western Kentucky University
University of Findlay
Eastern Michigan University
Barton Community College
New York Medical College
San Juan College
Rhonda Corey
Media Manager, Value Colleges
[email protected]
(919) 864-2220
SOURCE Value Colleges