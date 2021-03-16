Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Political Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

25 Best Value Online Master's in Political Science for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-political-science-masters/

Top 25 Best Value Online Bachelor's in Political Science for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-political-science-degrees/

Top 25 Best Value Online Associate's in Political Science for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-political-science-associates-degree-online/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS. Programs are ranked according to factors including tuition cost, student satisfaction, and alumni salary, so students can feel certain their choice of degree will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 10 Online Master's in Political Science are:

1. Harvard University - Cambridge, MA

2. Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

3. Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

4. Northeastern University - Boston, MA

5. University of Nebraska Omaha - Omaha, NE

6. Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

7. The Citadel - Charleston, SC

8. American Military University - Charles Town, WV

9. Ball State University - Muncie, IN

10. University of Illinois Springfield - Springfield, IL

The Top 10 Online Bachelor's in Political Science are:

1. University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

2. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

3. Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

4. Florida International University - Miami, FL

5. Penn State University World Campus - State College, PA

6. University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

7. University of Baltimore - Baltimore, MD

8. Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

9. University of Wisconsin Whitewater - Whitewater, WI

10. Oregon State University eCampus - Corvallis, OR



The Top 10 Online Associate's in Political Science are:

1. Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

2. Foothill College - Los Altos Hills, CA

3. Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, VA

4. University of North Georgia - Dahlonega, GA

5. Casper College - Casper, WY

6. Houston Community College - Houston, TX

7. Georgia Highlands College - Rome, GA

8. Lansing Community College - Lansing, MI

9. Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

10. Cowley College - Arkansas City, KS

Value Colleges congratulates the top 10 in each category, as well as all of the top political science degree schools!

As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "Students who are interested in a career in government, public administration, or political office can find an online degree in political science might just be their best bet." While politics is often seen more as an art than a science, modern politics is driven by data and analysis. According to the editors, "Political science focuses on politics on the international, domestic and comparative levels. Students must grasp political ideas, institutions, ideologies, processes, policies, and the art of diplomacy." Politicians themselves may come from a wide variety of backgrounds - some with no political experience or knowledge at all. But the people who make the nitty-gritty of politics work - the campaign managers, the chiefs of staff, the bill writers, the speechwriters, and more - need the grounding of a formal education.

Online programs in political science are of great help to working political operatives. As the editors note, "The only real way to break into a political career is by doing the work of politics, developing experience, and most importantly making connections." But along the way, earning an associate's, bachelor's, or master's online can make a difference. "If you're an adult with a family and a job, or if online learning is simple more accessible to you than classroom-based learning," the editors explain, "then an online political science degree can help you reach your goals while providing the flexibility that you need."

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

