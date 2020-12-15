Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Project Management Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two new rankings:

25 Best Value Online Project Management Graduate Programs for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-project-management-masters/

25 Best Value Project Management Certificate Programs

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-project-management-certificate-programs/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Project Management Graduate programs are: 1) Georgetown University, 2) Purdue University, and 3) Golden Gate University. The top 3 online Project Management Certificate programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) CalTech; 3) Georgetown University.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top project management graduate schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

Project management is an area of expertise that is valued in every sector, in every field, and in every industry. The ability to lead teams, plan complex projects, and see a project through to the end is useful whether in government, business, education, and any other field. And to make the most of their career potential, project managers are turning to online master's degrees and certificate programs. As the editors state, "Because of the growing demand, colleges and universities have begun ramping up their curriculum with project management concentrations in the MBA and Master of Science, or with specialized Master of Project Management degrees." According to the editors, "An online master's in project management also removes the need to attend a physical campus which opens up more educational opportunities. A student isn't limited to the schools in their geographic area, nor do they have to relocate to attend the school of their choice."

Other professionals find a graduate certificate program in project management to be a valuable way to break into this growing field. A certificate is a quick start, and allows professionals to build on their current education and work experience. According to the editors, "you're a working professional already in a project management position, or looking for a promotion to more responsibility that may include project management, a certificate program can offer just what you need." There are many different avenues to explore. As the editors explain, "Colleges and universities offer certificates through a variety of departments: business schools, Extended Study, Continuing Education, School of Professional Studies, or others," meaning that students can find a certificate program better suited to their particular field.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Online Project Management Graduate Programs for 2021

American University

Bellevue University

Boston University

CSU Global

Drexel University

Embry-Riddle Worldwide

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Lewis University

MIssouri State University

Northeastern University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Regis University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Sam Houston State University

Stevens Institute

University of Denver

University of Kansas Edwards

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Michigan Dearborn

University of Southern California

University of Wisconsin Platteville

Western Carolina University

Top 25 Project Management Certificates for 2021

Baruch College

CalTech

DePaul University

Florida Atlantic University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Oakland University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rutgers University

San Diego State University

San Francisco State University

Southern Methodist University

UMass Lowell

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Central Florida

University of Chicago

University of Miami

University of Minnesota

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Villanova University

Wake Forest University

