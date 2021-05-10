Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Community Colleges in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a new ranking of the Top 50 Best Community Colleges for 2021 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-community-colleges/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 10 Best Community Colleges are:

The full list will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "With university and college enrollments on the decline for the first time in decades, and tuition rates going steadily higher and higher, there is a lot of concern in higher education." But, according to the editors, "Community colleges are a key part of picking up that slack, by providing career and technical training, associate's degrees, and the opportunity to transfer to 4-year institutions." The low tuition of community college makes them "central to social mobility, educational access, and entry into professional careers."

The full ranking of the 50 Best Community Colleges (in alphabetical order):

Aims Community College - Greeley, CO

Asnuntuck Community College - Enfield, CT

Bates Technical College - Tacoma, WA

CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College - New York, NY

CUNY Kingsborough Community College - New York, NY

CUNY Queensborough Community College - New York, NY

Carroll Community College - Westminster, MD

Casper College - Casper, WY

Cerritos College - Norwalk, CA

City College of San Francisco - San Francisco, CA

College of San Mateo - San Mateo, CA

De Anza College - Cupertino, CA

Diablo Valley College - Pleasant Hill, CA

Folsom Lake College - Folsom, CA

Fox Valley Technical College - Appleton, WI

Frederick Community College - Frederick, MD

Glendale Community College - Glendale, CA

Grossmont College - El Cajon, CA

Guttman Community College - New York, NY

Hillsborough Community College - Tampa, FL

Howard Community College - Columbia, MD

Irvine Valley College - Irvine, CA

Kapi'olani Community College - Honolulu, HI

Kauai Community College - Lihu'e, HI

Lake Area Technical College - Watertown, SD

Las Positas College - Livermore, CA

Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls, MN

Mitchell Technical College - Mitchell, SD

Montgomery College - Rockville, MD

Moorpark College - Moorpark, CA

Mt San Antonio College - Walnut, CA

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture - Curtis, NE

North Dakota State College of Science - Wahpeton, ND

Northwest Iowa Community College - Sheldon, IA

Oakton Community College - Des Plaines, IL

Orange Coast College - Costa Mesa, CA

Oxnard College - Oxnard, CA

Pasadena City College - Pasadena, CA

Raritan Valley Community College - Branchburg Township, NJ

SUNY Westchester Community College - Westchester County, NY

Saddleback College - Mission Viejo, CA

San Diego Miramar College - San Diego, CA

San Jacinto College - Pasadena, TX

Sheridan College - Sheridan, WY

Shoreline Community College - Shoreline, WA

Southeast Community College Area - Lincoln, NE

St Cloud Technical and Community College - St Cloud, MN

State Technical College of Missouri - Osage County, MO

Western Iowa Tech Community College - Sioux City, IA

Western Technical College - La Crosse, WI

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

