Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Accounting and Taxation Master's Programs in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two new rankings: the Top 25 Best Value Online Master's in Accounting Degrees for 2022 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-masters-accounting/ ) and the Top 25 Best Value Online Master's in Taxation Degrees for 2022 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-masters-taxation/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 3 Best Online Accounting Master's programs are:

1. Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

2, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

3. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, NC

The Top 3 Best Online Taxation Master's programs are:

1. Georgetown University - Washington, DC

2. University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

3. Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

"Accounting is one of those professional career paths that is as close as they come to a sure thing,"according to the editors at Value Colleges; "We all know taxes are complicated, but only accountants and other experts in taxation realize just how complicated," the editors explain; "The current federal tax code is over 4 million words, and has been updated or amended almost 5 thousand times in the last decade and a half." According to Value Colleges, "That's why good accountants, especially those who have a speciality in taxation, are crucial to the modern economy. With globalization, gigantic corporations, and a tax code that is constantly changing and growing in complexity, people who are qualified to keep it all together are worth their weight in gold."

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Accounting Master's Degrees (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

Boise State University - Boise, ID

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

DePaul University - Chicago, IL

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

National University - San Diego, CA

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Regis University - Denver, CO

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Seton Hall University - South Orange, NJ

St. John's University - Staten Island, NY

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

University of Dallas - Dallas, TX

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Miami - Coral Gables, FL

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of Scranton - Scranton, NJ

Western New England University - Springfield, MA

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Taxation Master's Degrees (in alphabetical order):

Bentley University - Waltham, MA

Boston University - Boston, MA

DePaul University - Chicago, IL

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Teaneck, NJ

Georgetown University - Washington, DC

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, MS

New York University - New York, NY

Northeastern University - Boston, MA

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Portland State University - Portland, OR

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

St. John's University - Staten Island, NY

Suffolk University - Boston, MA

University of Akron - Akron, OH

University of Baltimore - Baltimore, MD

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Colorado Denver - Denver, CO

University of Denver - Denver, CO

University of Hartford - Hartford, CT

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of New Haven - New Haven, CT

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

Villanova University - Villanova, PA

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

