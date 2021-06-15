Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Community Colleges in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a new ranking of the Top 50 Best Online Community Colleges for 2021 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-community-colleges/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 10 Best Online Community Colleges are:

1. Northcentral Technical College - Wausau, WI

2. Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls, MN

3. Minnesota West Community and Technical College - Worthington, MN

4. Fox Valley Technical College - Grand Chute, WI

5. Alexandria Technical & Community College - Alexandria, MN

6. Northwest Iowa Community College - Sheldon, IA

7. Lake Area Technical Institute - Watertown, SD

8. Mitchell Technical College - Mitchell, SD

9. Lake Superior College - Duluth, MN

10. Northland Community and Technical College - East Grand Forks, MN

The full list will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

"The US economy has changed in major ways in the last couple of decades, with manufacturing and industrial jobs giving way to a professional and technical workforce," according to the editors at Value Colleges, "and community colleges have been the key force in educating and preparing working adults for the new world of work." As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "For working adults already in a career, online community college degree programs are the most important innovation of the century."

The full ranking of the 50 Best Online Community Colleges (in alphabetical order):

Alexandria Technical & Community College - Alexandria, MN

Alvin Community College - Alvin, TX

Anne Arundel Community College - Arnold, MD

Central Lakes College - Brainerd, MN

Century College - White Bear Lake, MN

Chandler-Gilbert Community College - Chandler, AZ

Chippewa Valley Technical College - Eau Claire, WI

The Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, MD

De Anza College - Cupertino, CA

Fox Valley Technical College - Grand Chute, WI

Hudson Valley Community College - Troy, NY

Hutchinson Community College - Hutchinson, KS

Iowa Central Community College - Fort Dodge, IA

Iowa Lakes Community College - Estherville, IA

Ivy Tech Community College - Indianapolis, IN

Johnson County Community College - Overland Park, KS

Kansas City Kansas Community College - Kansas City, KS

Lake Area Technical Institute - Watertown, SD

Lake Superior College - Duluth, MN

Lakeshore Technical College - Cleveland, WI

Manchester Community College - Manchester, NH

Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls, MN

Minnesota West Community and Technical College - Worthington, MN

Mitchell Technical College - Mitchell, SD

Montgomery College - Montgomery County, MD

Normandale Community College - Bloomington, MN

North Dakota State College of Science - Wahpeton, ND

North Hennepin Community College - Brooklyn Park, MN

Northcentral Technical College - Wausau, WI

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Niagara, WI

Northeastern Junior College - Sterling, CO

Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, VA

Northland Community and Technical College - East Grand Forks, MN

Northwest Iowa Community College - Sheldon, IA

Oakton Community College - Des Plaines, IL

Ocean County College - Toms River, NJ

Ridgewater College - Willmar, MN

Riverland Community College - Austin, MN

Rochester Community and Technical College - Rochester, MN

San Jacinto Community College - Pasadena, TX

San Joaquin Delta College - Stockton, CA

Santa Rosa Junior College - Santa Rosa, CA

Sheridan College - Sheridan, WY

Shoreline Community College - Shoreline, WA

South Central College - Faribault and North Mankato, MN

Southeast Community College Area - Lincoln, NE

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College - Fennimore, WI

St Cloud Technical and Community College - St. Cloud, MN

Western Iowa Tech Community College - Sioux City, IA

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College - Rice Lake, WI

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

