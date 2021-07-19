Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Degree Completion Programs in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a new ranking of the Top 50 Best Value Online Degree Completion Programs for 2021 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-degree-completion/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 10 Best Online Degree Completion programs are:

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, FL

2. Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

3. University at Buffalo-SUNY - Buffalo, NY

4. CUNY School of Professional Studies - New York, NY

5. University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

6. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

7. CSU Global - Aurora, CO

8. University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

9. University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

10. George Washington University - Washington, DC

The full list will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

"As it becomes more common for basic jobs to require a bachelor's degree, working adults who don't have their degree are turning online,"according to the editors at Value Colleges; "The freedom and flexibility that you get from taking your coursework online allow you to find a job that is in your chosen career field." As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "By taking on an entry-level position in the field of your choice, you can gain much-needed experience that will go along with the lessons you are learning in school. The more experience you can gain while you are in school, the more complete your resume will be once you graduate."

The full ranking of the 50 Best Online Degree Completion Programs (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

Boise State University - Boise, ID

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, OH

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

CUNY School of Professional Studies - New York, NY

Cambridge College - Charlestown, MA

Charleston Southern University - Charleston, SC

Clarion University of Pennsylvania - Clarion, PA

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Concordia University Chicago - River Forest, IL

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide - Daytona Beach, FL

Florida International University - Miami, FL

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Indiana University-Online - Bloomington, IN

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Loyola University Chicago - Chicago, IL

Maryville University of St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

Ohio State University-Columbus - Columbus, OH

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Pace University - New York, NY

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

Siena Heights University - Adrian, MI

The Citadel - Charleston, SC

University at Buffalo-SUNY - Buffalo, NY

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AR

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Illinois-Springfield - Springfield, IL

University of Louisville - Louisville, KY

University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth - Dartmouth, MA

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Missouri-St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of North Carolina at Wilmington - Wilmington, NC

University of North Florida - Jacksonville, FL

University of South Alabama - Mobile, AL

University of St. Francis - Joliet, IL

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

University of the Incarnate Word - San Antonio, TX

Utah State University - Logan, UT

Washington State University - Pullman, WA

West Texas A&M University - Canyon, TX

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

