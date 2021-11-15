Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online High Schools in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a new ranking of the Top 25 Best Value Online High Schools for 2022 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-high-schools/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including tuition cost, graduation rate, and reputation, so students can feel certain their diploma will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 3 Best Online High School programs are:

1. Stride K12

2. International Virtual Learning Academy

3. Excel High School

The full list will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

The editors of Value Colleges have ranked the best online high schools in recognition that education has fundamentally changed in recent years. Even high school education has to be recognized as something customizable and unique to each individual. "Sometimes a high school student finds that obtaining their diploma in a traditional brick and mortar setting will not fit their personalized needs, or that they struggle to succeed in such a setting," according to the editors at Value Colleges; "In other cases, students fall behind in the classroom and need a way to supplement their learning, or students are not having their advanced academic needs met in a traditional setting and they wish to get ahead." As the editors explain, "These are just a few of the many ways that an online high school can aid and support the various needs of high school students today."

The editors caution readers that "It is important to choose an online high school that is accredited [...] Accredited online high schools will provide students everything they need to both graduate and pass the strict aptitude tests such as the SAT or ACT tests that colleges rely on to help place students in the appropriate college courses." As the editors explain, "An online high school that is accredited will closely monitor your students' progress and challenge them with courses that will allow them to continue to move forward. Students who study online will often advance much faster because they have fewer distractions and less time is spent performing activities they have no interest in. They are able to fully commit to their schoolwork and focus on the things they feel are most important." Moreover, "Many accredited online high schools offer college-level courses that students can enroll in once they begin to show that they are ready for that level of education."

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online High School Programs (in alphabetical order):

BYU Independent Study

Excel High School

Florida Virtual School

Forest Trail Academy

Franklin Virtual High School

Greenways Academy

Indiana University High School

International Virtual Learning Academy

James Madison Online High School

The Keystone School

Laurel Springs School

Liberty University Online Academy

Mizzou Academy

National High School

New Learning Resource Online

North Carolina Virtual Public School

North Dakota Center for Distance Education

NorthStar Academy

Oak Meadow School

Penn Foster Online

Sevenstar Academy

Stride K12

Texas Tech University Independent School District

Virtual Learning Academy Charter School

Virtual Virginia

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

