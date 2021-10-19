Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Information Technology Programs in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Online Associate's Information Technology Degree Programs for 2022

( https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-it-associates-degrees/ )

Top 25 Best Online Information Technology Degree Programs for 2022

( https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-it-degree/ )

Top 25 Best Value Online Master's of Information Technology Programs for 2022

( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-masters-it/ )

The full list of featured schools will appear below in alphabetical order.

"For some years now, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been warning of a major shortfall in the computer science job market, with some half a million jobs left unstaffed because of a gap in qualified workers," according to the editors at Value Colleges; "That unfortunate gap appears even more distressing when we consider that the field is growing by as much as 22% per year."

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Associate's (in alphabetical order):

Berkeley College - New York, NY

Central Texas College - Killeen, TX

Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore County, MD

Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL

Franklin University - Columbus, OH

Harper College - Palatine, IL

Herzing University - Milwaukee, WI

Kapi'olani Community College - Honolulu, HI

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Montgomery County Community College - Blue Bell, PA

Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, VA

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Rasmussen University - Bloomington, MN

Seminole State College - Sanford, FL

South Texas College - McAllen, TX

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

St Petersburg College - St Petersburg, FL

Thomas Nelson Community College - Hampton, VA

University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, AK

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, KY

Utah Valley University - Orem, UT

Wake Tech Community College - Raleigh, NC

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Bachelor's (in alphabetical order):

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

Brigham Young University Idaho - Rexburg, ID

Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

East Carolina University - Greenville, NC

Florida International University - Miami, FL

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM

Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR

Peirce College - Philadelphia, PA

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, IL

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St Paul, MN

University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, MN

University of Nebraska Omaha - Omaha, NE

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of Wisconsin Stout - Menomonie, WI

Washington State University - Pullman, WA

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Master's (in alphabetical order):

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

Grantham University - Lenexa, KS

Middle Georgia State University - Macon, GA

Montclair State University - Montclair, NJ

New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, NJ

North Carolina A&T State University - Greensboro, NC

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Regis University - Denver, CO

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia, AR

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

University of Alabama at Huntsville - Huntsville, AL

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Maryland Global Campus - Adelphi, MD

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Dartmouth, MA

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

