Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Information Technology Programs in the US
Oct 19, 2021, 08:51 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Online Associate's Information Technology Degree Programs for 2022
(https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-it-associates-degrees/)
Top 25 Best Online Information Technology Degree Programs for 2022
(https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-it-degree/)
Top 25 Best Value Online Master's of Information Technology Programs for 2022
(https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-masters-it/)
The full list of featured schools will appear below in alphabetical order.
"For some years now, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been warning of a major shortfall in the computer science job market, with some half a million jobs left unstaffed because of a gap in qualified workers," according to the editors at Value Colleges; "That unfortunate gap appears even more distressing when we consider that the field is growing by as much as 22% per year."
The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Associate's (in alphabetical order):
Berkeley College - New York, NY
Central Texas College - Killeen, TX
Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore County, MD
Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL
Franklin University - Columbus, OH
Harper College - Palatine, IL
Herzing University - Milwaukee, WI
Kapi'olani Community College - Honolulu, HI
Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA
Montgomery County Community College - Blue Bell, PA
Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, VA
Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA
Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN
Rasmussen University - Bloomington, MN
Seminole State College - Sanford, FL
South Texas College - McAllen, TX
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH
St Petersburg College - St Petersburg, FL
Thomas Nelson Community College - Hampton, VA
University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, AK
University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH
University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA
University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, KY
Utah Valley University - Orem, UT
Wake Tech Community College - Raleigh, NC
The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Bachelor's (in alphabetical order):
American Public University - Charles Town, WV
Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ
Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE
Brigham Young University Idaho - Rexburg, ID
Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA
CSU Global - Aurora, CO
East Carolina University - Greenville, NC
Florida International University - Miami, FL
George Mason University - Fairfax, VA
Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA
New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM
Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK
Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR
Peirce College - Philadelphia, PA
Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA
University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA
University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL
University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL
University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, IL
University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St Paul, MN
University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, MN
University of Nebraska Omaha - Omaha, NE
University of North Texas - Denton, TX
University of Wisconsin Stout - Menomonie, WI
Washington State University - Pullman, WA
The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Information Technology Master's (in alphabetical order):
Ball State University - Muncie, IN
CSU Global - Aurora, CO
Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL
George Mason University - Fairfax, VA
Grantham University - Lenexa, KS
Middle Georgia State University - Macon, GA
Montclair State University - Montclair, NJ
New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, NJ
North Carolina A&T State University - Greensboro, NC
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ
Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA
Regis University - Denver, CO
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX
Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia, AR
Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY
University of Alabama at Huntsville - Huntsville, AL
University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH
University of Maryland Global Campus - Adelphi, MD
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Dartmouth, MA
University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA
University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC
University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA
University of South Florida - Tampa, FL
University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL
Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA
