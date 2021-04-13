Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Pre-College Summer Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a new ranking of the Top 50 Best Pre-College Summer Programs for 2021 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-pre-college-summer-programs/ )

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 10 Best Pre-College Summer Programs are:

1. University of Washington - Seattle, WA

2. Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

3. North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

4. UCLA - Los Angeles, CA

5. Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

6. University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

7. University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign - Urbana, IL

8. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Blacksburg, VA

9. Harvard University - Cambridge, MA

10. Indiana University Bloomington - Bloomington, IN

The full list will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

As the editors of Value Colleges explain, "Pre-college summer programs have become a popular way for high school students to test drive the college experience, and for colleges to show off their wares to potential applicants." Although many students are content with a campus visit, "It's way more immersive than just touring a college, but a little less intense than the real freshman year." The best programs give students the chance not only to experience college life, but even to earn credits toward their degree. Even in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, pre-college summer programs are in demand - just not all on-campus. As the editors explain, programs "pre-college programs are going to look a little different this year. Many have gone to a virtual format, or shortened their programs. On the upside, costs are considerably down for most programs, making for even more of a value."

The full ranking of the 50 Best Pre-College Summer Programs (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University - Garden City, NY

Alfred University - Alfred, NY

Boston University - Boston, MA

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, OH

Brandeis University - Waltham, MA

Brown University - Providence, RI

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

Duke University - Durham, NC

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY

Emory University - Atlanta, GA

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Teaneck, NJ

Georgetown University - Washington, DC

Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

Harvard University - Cambridge, MA

Hollins University - Roanoke, VA

Indiana University Bloomington - Bloomington, IN

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Marist College - Dutchess County, NY

New York University - New York, NY

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rhode Island School of Design - Providence, RI

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Sewanee, The University of the South - Suwanee, TN

Skidmore College - Saratoga Springs, NY

Smith College - Northampton, MA

South Dakota Schools & Mines & Technology - Rapid City, SD

Spelman College - Atlanta, GA

Susquehanna University - Selinsgrove, PA

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL

University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign - Urbana, IL

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Massachusetts Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of Rochester - Rochester, NY

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Vermont - Burlington, VT

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Blacksburg, VA

Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, MA

Yale University - New Haven, CT

Rhonda Corey

Media Manager, Value Colleges

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE valuecolleges.com

Related Links

http://www.valuecolleges.com

