Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Education Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a full set of new online education degree rankings:

Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Online Education Programs focus on degrees that provide the best overall return on investment. For all rankings, Value Colleges selects only regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top-ranked institutions for each category are:

Indiana Wesleyan University - Online Associate's in Early Childhood Education

- Online Associate's in Early Childhood Education National University - Online Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education

- Online Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education George Mason University - Online Master's in Early Childhood Education

- Online Master's in Early Childhood Education Kansas State University - Online Bachelor's in Elementary Education

- Online Bachelor's in Elementary Education North Carolina State University - Online Master's in Elementary Education

- Online Master's in Elementary Education Georgia State University - Online Associate's in Special Education

- Online Associate's in Special Education University of Georgia - Online Bachelor's in Special Education

- Online Bachelor's in Special Education Texas A&M University - Online Master's in Special Education

Value Colleges congratulates the top-ranked institutions in each category, as well as all of the best education schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

"As with most degrees, there's an education degree for every academic level," according to VC editors. While some areas, like early childhood education and special education, have roles for teachers with an associate's degree, "most applicants should default to pursuing a bachelor's degree in education first." Even so, "For those who want to advance in their careers, a master's degree is the next logical and necessary choice." Since many teachers pursue their higher degrees while also working, "Applicants can find schools and programs offering online education degrees at every level and for every class of specialization." Value Colleges' online education degree rankings are focused on the needs of working teachers.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

All Value Colleges Top Online Education Programs:

Albany State University

Auburn University

California State University, Fullerton

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Clemson University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Elms College

Florida International University

Fontbonne University

Fort Hays State University

Fresno Pacific University

George Mason University

Georgia State University

Granite State College

Hagerstown Community College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Kansas State University

LeTourneau University

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Liberty University

Michigan State University

Minnesota State College Southeast

Mississippi State University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

National University

North Carolina State University

Northampton Community College

Northeast Community College

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Panola College

Portland Community College

Purdue University

South Dakota State University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Texas A&M University

Texas Tech University

Tyler Junior College

University at Albany

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Alaska Southeast

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dayton

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Kentucky

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

University of North Carolina in Charlotte

University of North Dakota

University of Northern Iowa

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Washington

University of West Alabama

University of West Florida

University of Wisconsin-Stout

West Chester University of Pennsylvania

West Virginia University

Western Kentucky University

