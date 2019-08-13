Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Education Degree Programs
Aug 13, 2019, 08:39 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share a full set of new online education degree rankings:
10 Best Online Associate's in Early Childhood Education Degrees 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-early-childhood-education-associates-degree-online/
10 Best Online Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education Degrees 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-early-childhood-education-bachelors-degree-online/
10 Best Online Master's in Early Childhood Education Degrees 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-early-childhood-education-masters-degree-online/
10 Best Online Bachelor's in Elementary Education Degrees 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-elementary-education-degree/
10 Best Online Master's in Elementary Education Degrees 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-masters-elementary-education/
10 Best Online Associate's in Special Education Degree Programs 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-special-education-associates-degree/
10 Best Online Bachelor's in Special Education Degree Programs 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-special-education-degree/
10 Best Online Master's in Special Education Degree Programs 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-special-education-masters/
Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Online Education Programs focus on degrees that provide the best overall return on investment. For all rankings, Value Colleges selects only regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top-ranked institutions for each category are:
- Indiana Wesleyan University - Online Associate's in Early Childhood Education
- National University - Online Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education
- George Mason University - Online Master's in Early Childhood Education
- Kansas State University - Online Bachelor's in Elementary Education
- North Carolina State University - Online Master's in Elementary Education
- Georgia State University - Online Associate's in Special Education
- University of Georgia - Online Bachelor's in Special Education
- Texas A&M University - Online Master's in Special Education
Value Colleges congratulates the top-ranked institutions in each category, as well as all of the best education schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
"As with most degrees, there's an education degree for every academic level," according to VC editors. While some areas, like early childhood education and special education, have roles for teachers with an associate's degree, "most applicants should default to pursuing a bachelor's degree in education first." Even so, "For those who want to advance in their careers, a master's degree is the next logical and necessary choice." Since many teachers pursue their higher degrees while also working, "Applicants can find schools and programs offering online education degrees at every level and for every class of specialization." Value Colleges' online education degree rankings are focused on the needs of working teachers.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
All Value Colleges Top Online Education Programs:
Albany State University
Auburn University
California State University, Fullerton
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Clemson University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Elms College
Florida International University
Fontbonne University
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
George Mason University
Georgia State University
Granite State College
Hagerstown Community College
Indiana Wesleyan University
Kansas State University
LeTourneau University
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Liberty University
Michigan State University
Minnesota State College Southeast
Mississippi State University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
National University
North Carolina State University
Northampton Community College
Northeast Community College
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Panola College
Portland Community College
Purdue University
South Dakota State University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
Tyler Junior College
University at Albany
University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Alaska Southeast
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver
University of Dayton
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Kentucky
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska - Lincoln
University of North Carolina in Charlotte
University of North Dakota
University of Northern Iowa
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Carolina
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Washington
University of West Alabama
University of West Florida
University of Wisconsin-Stout
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
West Virginia University
Western Kentucky University
Media Contact:
Rhonda Corey
Media Manager, Value Colleges
219806@email4pr.com
(919) 864-2220
SOURCE Value Colleges
Share this article