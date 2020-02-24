Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs
Feb 24, 2020, 08:12 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Engineering Programs for 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-value-engineering-programs/
Top 25 Top 25 Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's for 2020
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-engineering-degree/
Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Engineering Programs, and the Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's, are dedicated to pointing students to the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online residential engineering bachelor's programs are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2) Stanford University, and 3) Georgia Tech. The top 3 online engineering bachelor's programs are: 1) John's Hopkins University, 2) Stony Brook University, and 3) Arizona State University.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top undergraduate engineering schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
"There are a handful of fields that all but guarantee graduates a high return on investment: finance, medicine, law," but an undergraduate degree in engineering is usually considered the highest-paying bachelor's degree. As VC editors explain, "for people who like hands-on experimentation, complex projects, and dreaming big, engineering is the way to go. Engineering degrees have spectacularly high ROIs, even from state colleges and universities, and there's a job market hungry for qualified engineers." For most engineering students, "There are a lot of very solid financial reasons to go residential," including "well-equipped laboratories for experimentation" and connections to local industry. But it's becoming much more common for working adults to consider bachelor's completion programs while still working, and to meet the demand, online engineering bachelor's degrees have become much more common. Between bachelor's in engineering technology and more theoretical, graduate school-oriented engineering bachelor's programs, there are options for every prospective engineer. The purpose of the Value Colleges ranking of the best engineering bachelor's programs is to help students find their way to the program that meets their specific needs.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Value Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2020
Brigham Young University
California Institute of Technology
Carnegie Mellon University
Colorado School of Mines
Duke University
Georgia Tech
Lehigh University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Ohio State University
Princeton University
Purdue University
Stanford University
Texas A&M University
UCLA
University of California, Berkeley
University of Florida
University of Illinois
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Pennsylvania
University of Texas at Austin
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Virginia Tech
Top 25 Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's for 2020
American Public University
Arizona State University
Bemidji State University
Colorado Technical University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern New Mexico University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Grantham University
Indiana State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
National University
Old Dominion University
Regent University
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Stony Brook University
Tarleton State University
UNC Charlotte
University of Alabama
University of Maine
University of North Dakota
University of Southern Mississippi
Western Carolina University
