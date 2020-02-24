Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Engineering Bachelor's Degree Programs

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Engineering Programs for 2020

https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-value-engineering-programs/

Top 25 Top 25 Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's for 2020

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-engineering-degree/

Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Engineering Programs, and the Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's, are dedicated to pointing students to the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online residential engineering bachelor's programs are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2) Stanford University, and 3) Georgia Tech. The top 3 online engineering bachelor's programs are: 1) John's Hopkins University, 2) Stony Brook University, and 3) Arizona State University.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top undergraduate engineering schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

"There are a handful of fields that all but guarantee graduates a high return on investment: finance, medicine, law," but an undergraduate degree in engineering is usually considered the highest-paying bachelor's degree. As VC editors explain, "for people who like hands-on experimentation, complex projects, and dreaming big, engineering is the way to go. Engineering degrees have spectacularly high ROIs, even from state colleges and universities, and there's a job market hungry for qualified engineers." For most engineering students, "There are a lot of very solid financial reasons to go residential," including "well-equipped laboratories for experimentation" and connections to local industry. But it's becoming much more common for working adults to consider bachelor's completion programs while still working, and to meet the demand, online engineering bachelor's degrees have become much more common. Between bachelor's in engineering technology and more theoretical, graduate school-oriented engineering bachelor's programs, there are options for every prospective engineer. The purpose of the Value Colleges ranking of the best engineering bachelor's programs is to help students find their way to the program that meets their specific needs.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Value Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2020

Brigham Young University

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

Colorado School of Mines

Duke University

Georgia Tech

Lehigh University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Ohio State University

Princeton University

Purdue University

Stanford University

Texas A&M University

UCLA

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Illinois

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Pennsylvania

University of Texas at Austin

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Virginia Tech

Top 25 Best Value Online Engineering Bachelor's for 2020

American Public University

Arizona State University

Bemidji State University

Colorado Technical University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern New Mexico University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida International University

Grantham University

Indiana State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

National University

Old Dominion University

Regent University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

UNC Charlotte

University of Alabama

University of Maine

University of North Dakota

University of Southern Mississippi

Western Carolina University

