Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Graphic Design Degree Programs
May 13, 2019, 08:41 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two valuable new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Campus Bachelor's in Graphic Design for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-bachelor-graphic-design-schools/
Top 15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-graphic-design-degree/
Top 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor's Programs in Graphic Design 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/most-affordable-online-undergraduate-graphic-design/
Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Campus Bachelor's, the Best Online Bachelor's, and the Most Affordable Online Bachelor's in Graphic Design focus on programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality. Schools are ranked based on their in-state tuition rates.
To make a long story short, the top 3 online graphic design bachelor's programs are: 1) Virginia Tech, 2) Carnegie Mellon University, and 3) UCLA. The top 3 online graphic design master's programs are: 1) Penn State World Campus, 2) National University, and 3) California Baptist University. The Most Affordable online graphic design bachelor's programs are: 1) Bellevue University; 2) University of Maryland University College; and 3) Arizona State University.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top graphic design schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
"There's a maxim about good graphic design: good graphic design is invisible – it's the truly bad and the truly great that get noticed," according to VC editors. That's just as true today as in the past, but "In the 21st century, where advertising is quite literally everywhere, graphic design degrees are valuable to aspiring marketing professionals who want to stand out and get noticed as consummate professionals." Value Colleges' rankings of the best value on-campus and online graphic design bachelor's degrees, and the most affordable online graphic design programs, are for all sorts of graphic design students: traditional-aged and nontraditional, working professionals already in the field and career-changing adults. As always, Value Colleges is most concerned with guiding students to programs that will provide a real return on their investment.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Value Campus Bachelor's in Graphic Design for 2019 (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Art University
Art Center College of Design
Auburn University
Carnegie Mellon University
The Cooper Union
Drexel University
Fashion Institute of Technology (SUNY)
Howard University
Kennesaw State University
Louisiana State University
The New School
Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)
Rutgers University Camden
The Sage Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)
Syracuse University
Temple University
Texas State University
Thomas Jefferson University
UCLA
University of Cincinnati
University of Southern California
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Tech
Woodbury University
Top 15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's for 2019 (in alphabetical order)
California Baptist University
Full Sail University
Independence University
Kentucky Wesleyan University
LA Film School
Liberty University
Midway University
National University
Penn State World Campus
Rasmussen College
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
Upper Iowa University
Top 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor's Programs in Graphic Design 2019 (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Art University
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Grand Canyon University
Hodges University
Kentucky Wesleyan University
Rasmussen College
Regent University
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
University of Maryland University College
