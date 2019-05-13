Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Graphic Design Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two valuable new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Campus Bachelor's in Graphic Design for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-bachelor-graphic-design-schools/

Top 15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-graphic-design-degree/

Top 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor's Programs in Graphic Design 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/most-affordable-online-undergraduate-graphic-design/

Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Campus Bachelor's, the Best Online Bachelor's, and the Most Affordable Online Bachelor's in Graphic Design focus on programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality. Schools are ranked based on their in-state tuition rates.

To make a long story short, the top 3 online graphic design bachelor's programs are: 1) Virginia Tech, 2) Carnegie Mellon University, and 3) UCLA. The top 3 online graphic design master's programs are: 1) Penn State World Campus, 2) National University, and 3) California Baptist University. The Most Affordable online graphic design bachelor's programs are: 1) Bellevue University; 2) University of Maryland University College; and 3) Arizona State University.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top graphic design schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

"There's a maxim about good graphic design: good graphic design is invisible – it's the truly bad and the truly great that get noticed," according to VC editors. That's just as true today as in the past, but "In the 21st century, where advertising is quite literally everywhere, graphic design degrees are valuable to aspiring marketing professionals who want to stand out and get noticed as consummate professionals." Value Colleges' rankings of the best value on-campus and online graphic design bachelor's degrees, and the most affordable online graphic design programs, are for all sorts of graphic design students: traditional-aged and nontraditional, working professionals already in the field and career-changing adults. As always, Value Colleges is most concerned with guiding students to programs that will provide a real return on their investment.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Value Campus Bachelor's in Graphic Design for 2019 (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Art University

Art Center College of Design

Auburn University

Carnegie Mellon University

The Cooper Union

Drexel University

Fashion Institute of Technology (SUNY)

Howard University

Kennesaw State University

Louisiana State University

The New School

Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)

Rutgers University Camden

The Sage Colleges

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Syracuse University

Temple University

Texas State University

Thomas Jefferson University

UCLA

University of Cincinnati

University of Southern California

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Woodbury University

Top 15 Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor's for 2019 (in alphabetical order)

California Baptist University

Full Sail University

Independence University

Kentucky Wesleyan University

LA Film School

Liberty University

Midway University

National University

Penn State World Campus

Rasmussen College

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

Savannah College of Art and Design

Southeastern University

Southern New Hampshire University

Upper Iowa University

Top 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor's Programs in Graphic Design 2019 (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Art University

Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Grand Canyon University

Hodges University

Kentucky Wesleyan University

Rasmussen College

Regent University

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

University of Maryland University College

