Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Master of Public Administration Degree Programs

Top 25 Best Value Residential MPA for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-mpa-programs/

Top 25 Best Value Online MPA Programs for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-mpa-programs/

Top 25 Best Value Executive MPA for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/executive-mpa-programs/

Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Residential MPA, the Best Value Online MPA, and the Best Value Executive MPA focus on programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online residential MPA programs are: 1) Texas A&M University, 2) University of Texas at Austin, and 3) Brigham Young University. The top 3 online MPA programs are: 1) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2) Villanova University, and 3) Indiana University Bloomington. The top executive MPA programs are: 1) Texas A&M University; 2) University of California, Berkeley; and 3) University of Maryland.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top public administration schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

"Leadership in civil service is a challenge quite unlike management and administration in private industry," according to VC editors. Public administrators not only answer to their bosses, but "to the public – voters and their elected representatives." Value Colleges' rankings of the best value MPA programs are for current and future leaders in public service; "the best MPA programs provide ample experience, with internships, research opportunities, networking events, and more." As always, Value Colleges is most concerned with guiding students to programs that will provide a real return on their investment.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Arizona State University

Binghamton University (SUNY)

Brigham Young University

Carnegie Mellon University

Columbia University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Ohio State University

Syracuse University

Texas A&M University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver

University of Georgia

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Utah

University of Washington

American University

CSU Dominguez Hills

CSU Long Beach

CSU San Bernardino

Clemson University

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kent State University

Marist College

Northern Illinois University

Rutgers University Newark

San Diego State University

University of Baltimore

University of Delaware

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Miami

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska Omaha

University of North Carolina

University of North Dakota

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Arlington

Villanova University

American University

Arizona State University

Baruch College (CUNY)

College of Charleston

Columbia University

Florida International University

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

New York University

North Carolina Central University

Ohio University

Portland State University

Southern University and A&M College

Syracuse University

Texas A&M University

University of California Berkeley

University of Colorado Denver

University of Connecticut

University of Maryland

University of Missouri Kansas City

University of Pennsylvania

University of South Dakota

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Utah

University of Washington

