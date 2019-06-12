Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Master of Public Administration Degree Programs
Jun 12, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Residential MPA for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-mpa-programs/
Top 25 Best Value Online MPA Programs for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-mpa-programs/
Top 25 Best Value Executive MPA for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/executive-mpa-programs/
Value Colleges' rankings of the Best Value Residential MPA, the Best Value Online MPA, and the Best Value Executive MPA focus on programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on regionally accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online residential MPA programs are: 1) Texas A&M University, 2) University of Texas at Austin, and 3) Brigham Young University. The top 3 online MPA programs are: 1) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2) Villanova University, and 3) Indiana University Bloomington. The top executive MPA programs are: 1) Texas A&M University; 2) University of California, Berkeley; and 3) University of Maryland.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top public administration schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
"Leadership in civil service is a challenge quite unlike management and administration in private industry," according to VC editors. Public administrators not only answer to their bosses, but "to the public – voters and their elected representatives." Value Colleges' rankings of the best value MPA programs are for current and future leaders in public service; "the best MPA programs provide ample experience, with internships, research opportunities, networking events, and more." As always, Value Colleges is most concerned with guiding students to programs that will provide a real return on their investment.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Value Residential MPA for 2019
Arizona State University
Binghamton University (SUNY)
Brigham Young University
Carnegie Mellon University
Columbia University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Ohio State University
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Kansas
University of Maryland
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Utah
University of Washington
Top 25 Best Value Online MPA Programs for 2019
American University
CSU Dominguez Hills
CSU Long Beach
CSU San Bernardino
Clemson University
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kent State University
Marist College
Northern Illinois University
Rutgers University Newark
San Diego State University
University of Baltimore
University of Delaware
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Miami
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska Omaha
University of North Carolina
University of North Dakota
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Arlington
Villanova University
Top 25 Best Value Executive MPA for 2019
American University
Arizona State University
Baruch College (CUNY)
College of Charleston
Columbia University
Florida International University
Georgetown University
Golden Gate University
New York University
North Carolina Central University
Ohio University
Portland State University
Southern University and A&M College
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University
University of California Berkeley
University of Colorado Denver
University of Connecticut
University of Maryland
University of Missouri Kansas City
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Dakota
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Utah
University of Washington
