Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Bachelor's of Actuarial Science Programs 2018

Actuarial science is one of the most stable career paths in the business world. Numerous developments in recent years have increased demand for professionals who know how to analyze data and statistics to determine probabilities which businesses use to create contingency plans and select investments. The rise of Big Data, the expansion of the health insurance industry, globalization, and other changes have made risk analysis central to any big business. Young people with a talent for numbers, and working adults looking for a career change, would be wise to look to actuarial science. This is why Value Colleges has ranked the Top 50 Best Value Bachelor's of Actuarial Science Program 2018. This ranking gives prospective students the facts on what degree programs are most likely to show a return as reliable as the actuarial science field itself.

Value Colleges uses three data points to determine ranking:

Reputation (U.S. News ranking)

Cost (IPEDS public data)

ROI (College Scorecard salary potential)

Without further ado, the top three Best Value Actuarial Science Bachelor's for 2018 are: 1) University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 2) Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah; and 3) Baruch College in New York, New York. Value Colleges congratulates the top three, as well as all the top fifty!

The full list, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

Baruch College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Bentley University - Waltham, MA

Binghamton University (SUNY) - Binghamton, NY

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, OH

Bradley University - Peoria, IL

Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

Brooklyn College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Bryant University - Smithfield, RI

Butler University - Indianapolis, IN

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

DePauw University - Greencastle, IN

Drake University - Des Moines, IA

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

Illinois State University - Normal, IL

Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge, LA

Milwaukee School of Engineering - Milwaukee, WI

New York University - New York, NY

Ohio Northern University - Ada, OH

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Queens College (CUNY) - New York, NY

Saint Joseph's University - Philadelphia, PA

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

University at Albany (SUNY) - Albany, NY

University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, MO

Ohio University - Athens, OH

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

University of Massachusetts - Amherst, MA

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Nebraska - Lincoln, NE

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, IA

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of Texas - Austin, TX

University of Texas at Dallas - Richardson, TX

University of the Pacific - Stockton, CA

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

Valparaiso University - Valparaiso, IN

Western New England University - Springfield, MA

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, MA

