Value Group Direct Announces Promotion of Sharon Foulke to Director of Marketing and Operations

"Sharon has the perfect, but all too rare, combination of creative, strategy and above all attention to detail," says Angela Daisy, Managing Director at VGD. "Sharon's contributions to VGD and our clients are too many to count. She is the first to step up with new ideas and ways to grow her clients' business. She is a true asset to our team, and we can't wait for all she has yet to accomplish."

Sharon graduated Magna Cum Laude from Temple University where she received her degree in Journalism and Advertising.

About Value Group Direct, LLC

Founded in January 2010, Value Group Direct, LLC is a full-service advertising agency specializing in direct response marketing. Solutions include strategic planning; creative & design; direct mail production; media planning, buying & analysis; and database marketing and segmentation. Agency staff is expert in the Insurance and Financial Services vertical, and specialized marketing approaches including affinity marketing and targeted offline lead generation. Visit Value Group Direct, LLC's website: www.valuegroupdirect.com

SOURCE Value Group Direct