Value Health Solutions, Inc. Wins Significant Ruling from NC Supreme Court In Lawsuit to Hold PRA Health Sciences (now known as ICON Plc) Accountable for Promised Payments for Purchase of VHS's Clinical Trial Management Software

News provided by

Value Health Solutions

07 Sep, 2023, 12:29 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Health Solutions today announced a significant victory in the Company's case against PRA. The lawsuit, filed in 2018 in the NC Business Court, stems from PRA's acquisition of VHS's ClinTrial Max software suite and PRA's failure after the acquisition to make certain post-closing payments to VHS as a result of PRA's adoption, use, and licensing of VHS's one-of-a-kind software as part of PRA's clinical trial management business. On appeal from the NC Business Court, the NC Supreme Court reversed key portions of an earlier Business Court ruling, holding that PRA must stand trial for its alleged failure to honor certain contractual obligations to VHS. According to the NC Supreme Court, PRA did not have the right to dictate post-closing development and sales activity to avoid its payment obligations and additionally, there was substantial evidence that PRA's external licensing of VHS's software triggered certain milestone royalty payments.

"We are thrilled with the North Carolina Supreme Court's decision," said Neil Raja, formerly known as Neil Parthasarathy, CEO at Value Health Solutions. "This is a victory for all startups who have been bullied by bigger players in the marketplace  and for all 1st generation Americans who believe in the American dream and the American judicial system. I'm hopeful this decision will have a profound impact on other  entrepreneurs who may find themselves in this position to doggedly pursue   their claims in court and not let an unscrupulous buyer suppress the entrepreneur's dreams. VHS is  grateful to the NC Supreme Court for its ruling and the opportunity to have its case heard.

VHS also wants to highlight its legal counsel, David G. Guidry with the Guidry Law Firm. The Guidry Law Firm has always provided dedicated and zealous advocacy in representing VHS in the NC Business Court and Supreme Court.

The Guidry Law Firm, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a business litigation law firm that provides strategic advice, counsel, and advocacy for clients with M&A, contract, or real estate disputes, as well as other types of business disputes. For more information about Guidry Law Firm, please visit guidrylawfirm.com.

SOURCE Value Health Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.