Value of Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market estimated at US$ 13.6 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

High risk of human papillomavirus infection to lead to cervical cancer impels demand for cervical cancer diagnostic tests for prevention of cervical cancer

North America to continue to remain key market with easy access to screening solutions and affordability for expensive diagnostic procedures

ALBANY, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing prevalence of cervical cancer in women which is related to a number of causative factors propels the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market.

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is the second most commonly prevalent cancer and the third-largest cause of death in women with 530,000 new cases each year. For example, in 2018, approximately 570, 000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer globally and nearly 310, 000 deaths were reported related to the disease.

High incidence of human papillomavirus infection in women population and long-term use of oral contraceptives that are related to cervical cancer underscores demand for cervical cancer diagnostic tests.

Role of large pharmaceutical companies toward discovering improved treatment for cervical cancer is benefitting the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market. The introduction of technologically advanced computer-assisted cervical cancer screening tests to reduce shortcomings of predecessor tests and for improved accuracy contributes to the growth of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increasing awareness for early stage diagnosis of cancer coupled with rising demand for advanced screening techniques are some key factors for ongoing trends of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market

Pap smear diagnostic test held the leading share of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to remain at the fore during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients with high-risk human papillomavirus infection and increasing number of teenage sex are some key factors fuelling the growth of Pap smear diagnostic test segment.

Hospitals end-user segment accounted for key share of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market in 2021. Factors such as availability of multiple service options and tie-ups with healthcare companies for advanced medical devices makes hospitals preferred among patients. Nonetheless, specialty clinics segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate especially in developed countries to offload burden on hospitals.

North America held the leading share of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market in 2021. Large baby boomer population that can afford expensive diagnostic tests and presence of some large diagnostic kits and device providers that enables easy access to screening solutions are creating opportunities in the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market of the region.

in the upcoming years Diversification of product portfolio is a key growth strategy of companies in the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market. The launch of a human papillomavirus self-sampling testing kit from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd for regions that accept CE mark is a significant cervical cancer diagnostic tests market development

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market – Growth Drivers

Statistics of cervical cancer as the second most commonly prevalent and third-largest cause of death in women propels the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market

Increasing demand for advanced screening techniques for early stage diagnosis of cancer underscores growth of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market are;

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Hologic Inc.

Femasys Inc.

Cooper Companies Inc.

Abbott

QIAGEN

DYSIS Medical Inc.

Guided Therapeutics Inc.

BD

The cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is segmented as follows;

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, by diagnostic test

Pap Smear Test

HPV Test

Colposcopy

Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

Other diagnostic tests

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

