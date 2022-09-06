Value of On-board Connectivity Market Estimated at US$ 19.47 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Usefulness of suite of ground-to-air on-board connectivity services that enables customers to send and receive short messages prior to landing underscores growth

Key advantages of hybrid communication solutions to deliver synchronized ground-based and satellite communication, along with an array of complementary content, IT, and cyber security services favors adoption

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Substantial rise in the adoption of mobile devices among air passengers is a key factor fueling the growth of on-board connectivity market. On-board connectivity solutions are equipped with a reliable connection for real-time access to data from any remote location. This points at immense benefits of on-board connectivity solutions, including crew and patient safety, patient care, operational efficiency, and communication. The on-board connectivity market size was pegged at US$ 7.76 Bn in 2021.

Spurt in demand for on-board entertainment and media post COVID- 19, has led to rapid increase in use of on-board connectivity solutions. To this end, service providers are offering fast and affordable on-board connectivity services, and increasing their on-board connectivity market share, in return.

Key networking technologies involved in providing on-board connectivity are: wireless technologies and satellite technologies. Ground-to-air on-board connectivity serves to be beneficial for a wide range of customers that enables them to book cabs and taxis, order food from the flight prior to landing.

North America is anticipated to hold prominent share of on-board connectivity market during the forecast period. Increase in focus for effective communication solutions in the aviation and marine industries is anticipated to spell growth in the on-board connectivity market in the region.

On-board Connectivity Market – Key Findings of the Report

Rising investments from companies in the aviation sector in IT infrastructure, such as wireless connectivity, automated solutions, Internet of Things, and check-in kiosks, is promising for the future of on-board connectivity market. Increased IT spending in the aviation sector is related to reduce operating cost, and modernize technologies for a satisfactory onboard passenger experience.

Increasing adoption of advanced IT technologies, such as smart network solutions and satellite communication among airline operators promotes sustainable flight operations. Furthermore, strong focus of governments to increase on-board passenger security is likely to open vast revenue streams in the on-board connectivity market.

Rise in penetration of IoT devices for maritime communication to expand growth frontiers. Key benefits of high-speed ultra-reliable maritime communication is leading to increasing penetration of IoT devices in the ocean.

Recent trends of combination of cellular tower technology and satellite technology underpins enormous potential revenues in on-board connectivity market; key advantage to deliver synchronized satellite and ground-based communication favors adoption of hybrid communication.

Asia Pacific on-board connectivity market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rapid development in IT infrastructure in countries, such as China and India to establish connection with ships and air carriers remotely ascribes growth of on-board connectivity market in the region.

On-board Connectivity Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for on-board entertainment and media among growing air passengers fuels the growth of on-board connectivity market.

Rise in investment in IT infrastructure in the aviation industry to decrease operating cost underscores growth; high-value of advanced technologies for sustainable flight operations favors adoption.

On-board Connectivity Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the on-board connectivity market are:

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Bombradier Inc.

Teleste Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Nomad Digital

Qualcomm Inc.

AT &T Inc.

Thales Group

Panasonic Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Intelsat US LLC

The on-board connectivity market is segmented as follows;

On-board Connectivity Market, by Component

Solutions

Services

On-board Connectivity Market, by Technology

Satellite

Ground-to-Air

On-board Connectivity Market, by Application

Entertainment

Communication

Monitoring

On-board Connectivity Market, by End-user

Maritime

Railway

Aviation

On-board Connectivity Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

