Value of the LANAP and LAPIP Protocols Increases Again

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of two new USPTO patents for the LANAP® and LAPIP™ protocols (US patent 9943379 B2 and US patent 9597160 B1, respectively), and the value they bring to dentists and their patients receiving treatment, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. is announcing an increase in the investment for acquiring the PerioLase® Periodontal Package™. Effective Saturday, October 27, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Periodontology, the investment will increase a modest 4% of $4,995 from $124,995 to $129,995. This represents an average monthly payment adjustment of $97, from $2420 to $2517, for the ability to regenerate the destroyed periodontium in effected patients.

The patented LANAP and LAPIP protocols enable dentists to regenerate the bone and tissues lost to gum disease and peri-implantitis. The minimally-invasive protocols are part of the PerioLase Periodontal Package, which also includes the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser and live-patient training necessary to achieve regenerative results. Only the PerioLase MVP-7 was awarded FDA clearance for True Periodontal Regeneration based on scientific and clinical evidence. Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 for the LANAP protocol gum disease treatment, FDA cleared for True Regeneration

"The LANAP and LAPIP protocols are unique in dentistry," states Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, Founder and President of Millennium Dental Technologies. "There has been a constant demand for 'more research' to prove the efficacy of the LANAP protocol throughout the years. Millennium has continually responded to this demand; investing over a million dollars in rigorous scientific research, including a multi-center clinical trial and two human histological studies published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals. As the body of evidence supporting the LANAP and LAPIP protocols has increased, it has driven a parallel increase in the total value of the PerioLase Periodontal Package. This modest price increase is overwhelmingly justified based on the 2 recent patents issued for LANAP and LAPIP protocols."

As research establishes proof of the efficacy of the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, recognition and adoption is occurring within universities, state dental boards, VA hospitals, and the US Armed Services.

The PerioLase Periodontal Package includes the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser, turn-key package of accessories, equipment, patient & practice integration materials, 4 clinical mentors, 5 days of live-patient, hands-on training for the LANAP and LAPIP protocols through the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, and a 6-month clinical results guarantee.

"The ever increasing body of scientific evidence and intellectual property supporting the LANAP and LAPIP protocols is coupled with expanded training. These factors dramatically reduce any perceived risks to doctors and patients," adds Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Millennium Dental Technologies' Vice President of Operations and Director of Training for the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry.

The PerioLase MVP-7 for the LANAP protocol is the first and only medical device to achieve FDA clearance for True Periodontal Regeneration - the regeneration of new alveolar bone, new periodontal ligament and new cementum - based on scientific and clinical evidence.

About Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP® protocol for the treatment of gum disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase® MVP-7™ digital dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP® protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a vastly less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. Its PerioLase MVP-7 is a 6-watt free-running variable-pulsed Nd:YAG dental laser featuring 7 pulse durations giving it the power and versatility to perform a wide range of soft- and hard-tissue laser procedures. The PerioLase MVP-7 is also developed for the LAPIP™ protocol, for the treatment of ailing dental implants. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg, II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients—and to remain true to the guiding principle—"It's all about the patient."

