Value Over Volume: OneOncology Takes a Leading Role in Value-Based Cancer Care Models

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology physicians and leaders are studying the implications of risk-based payments to ensure oncology partner practices remain at the forefront of value-based care. As the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care by both commercial payers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) picks up momentum, OneOncology is focused on positioning its practices for success in any reimbursement environment.

"The future of oncology is based in value not volume," said Dr. Jeffrey Patton, President of Physician Services for OneOncology and CEO of Tennessee Oncology. "While the high-quality and lower-cost provider should succeed in value-based arrangements, we will only truly thrive if we are leading the market through implementation, research and education. OneOncology is committed to fully understanding different alternative risk models and helping our physician practice partners have a line of sight into all of the implications these models pose, so we can continue to chart the course of oncology's future."

OneOncology partner practices are leaders in value-based care implementation as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Oncology Care Model (OCM) or with various commercial payers.

Physicians and experts from OneOncology's founding practices, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Tennessee Oncology and West Cancer Center, unveiled a fall conference schedule at which key leaders across clinical, operational and practice administrative functions are participating in numerous discussions to share key learnings about implementing value-based care initiatives.

"These conferences are an ideal way to share what we're learning so as a community we're shaping, and not reacting to, the future of oncology," Dr. Patton said.

