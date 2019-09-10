Value Over Volume: OneOncology Takes a Leading Role in Value-Based Cancer Care Models

Leaders Share Research on Delivering High Quality Care in Value-Based Arrangements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology physicians and leaders are studying the implications of risk-based payments to ensure oncology partner practices remain at the forefront of value-based care. As the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care by both commercial payers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) picks up momentum, OneOncology is focused on positioning its practices for success in any reimbursement environment. 

"The future of oncology is based in value not volume," said Dr. Jeffrey Patton, President of Physician Services for OneOncology and CEO of Tennessee Oncology. "While the high-quality and lower-cost provider should succeed in value-based arrangements, we will only truly thrive if we are leading the market through implementation, research and education. OneOncology is committed to fully understanding different alternative risk models and helping our physician practice partners have a line of sight into all of the implications these models pose, so we can continue to chart the course of oncology's future." 

OneOncology partner practices are leaders in value-based care implementation as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Oncology Care Model (OCM) or with various commercial payers. 

Physicians and experts from OneOncology's founding practices, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Tennessee Oncology and West Cancer Center, unveiled a fall conference schedule at which key leaders across clinical, operational and practice administrative functions are participating in numerous discussions to share key learnings about implementing value-based care initiatives. 

"These conferences are an ideal way to share what we're learning so as a community we're shaping, and not reacting to, the future of oncology," Dr. Patton said. 

The schedule is as follows: 

Conference 

Date & Location 

Topic 

Subject Matter Expert 

Value-based Oncology
Management System 

Oct. 3-4,
Scottsdale, AZ 

Assess the Current State of Oncology Payment
Models 

Aaron Lyss, 
Director, Value-based Care,
Tennessee Oncology 

Oncology Clinical
Pathways Congress 

 

Oct. 11,

Boston, MA

Provider Integration/Consolidation in the Oncology
Marketplace: Boon or Barrier to Quality Care? 

Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, 

Chief Medical Officer, 

OneOncology 

Association for Value-
Based Cancer Care 

 

Oct. 17-18,
New York, NY 

 

Liquid Biopsy: Clinical-Economic Considerations for
Value-Based Healthcare 

 

 

Navigating Future Innovation and Legacy Challenges
to the US Cancer Markets Ahead 

 

Data Information Needs for the Cancer Care
Ecosystem Stakeholders 

Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, 

Chief Medical Officer, 

OneOncology 

 

Aaron Lyss, 
Director, Value-based Care 

AJMC's Institute for
Value Based Medicine 

Oct. 24, 

Nashville, TN 

The Future of Oncology Value-Based Care 

 

Dr. Stephen Schleicher,
Chair, Quality and Value
Committee, OneOncology 

 

Aaron Lyss, 
Director, Value-based Care 

AJMC's Patient
Centered Oncology
Care Summit 

Nov. 8,
Philadelphia, PA 

Innovation and Quality: New Directions in Value
Based Cancer Care 

Dr. Jeff Patton, 

CEO, Tennessee Oncology
and President of Physician
Services, OneOncology 

 

Erich Mounce, Chief
Operating Officer,
OneOncology

About OneOncology:  
OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of four large community oncology practices representing over 250 physicians practicing at more than 100 sites of care across the United States. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn. 

