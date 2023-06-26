ValueAct Capital Supports Proposed Acquisition of JSR Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueAct Capital ("ValueAct"), a global investment firm which owns over 18 million shares of common stock of JSR Corp. ("JSR" or "the Company"), welcomes the announcement of the tender offer proposal by JIC Capital today. 

"ValueAct has been a shareholder of JSR since January 2020," said Mason Morfit, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ValueAct Capital. "During our time as shareholders, we have observed JSR's commitment to high standards of corporate governance and fact-based decision making. JSR has focused its strategy on becoming a global champion in the semiconductors, display technologies and life sciences markets. We believe the transaction with JIC Capital is consistent with these objectives. ValueAct intends to follow and support the recommendation of the JSR board."

About ValueAct Capital

ValueAct Capital, established in 2000, is a global investment firm managing capital on behalf of some of the world's largest institutional investors.  ValueAct seeks to identify and invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily under-valued, taking a patient, collaborative and constructive approach to value-building for all stakeholders, often partnering with executives and board members.  Since 2017, ValueAct has been a significant investor in the Japanese public equity markets.  In the firm's history, partners of ValueAct have served on over 55 public company board seats, including on the board of two Japanese public companies.  For more information, please see https://valueact.com

