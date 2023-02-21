ValueBlue Continues Global Expansion, Opens New York Office

New Midtown office to help increase focus on US market

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions in the digital transformation market, today announced the opening of its newest office in New York City, located at 228 East 45th Street. The new Manhattan office will help ValueBlue prepare to expand its focus on the US market.

"We are truly ecstatic to finally open an office in New York City," said Wilko Visser, Founder and CEO of ValueBlue. "ValueBlue was founded in the Netherlands 12 years ago and we've since grown exponentially. In our efforts to expand our global presence to the US, we placed great value on the talent pool, access to various markets, and cultural diversity, making New York our ideal destination. It has been a surreal transition and we are excited to help more businesses realize digital transformation from our new home in the US."

ValueBlue has been addressing the growing need for agile business transformation since 2011 and has been rapidly expanding their global footprint, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and its headquarters in Utrecht. Their newest location in New York provides the company with increased resources and ability to accomplish its top priority, to further extend its reach in the US.

"In 2022, ValueBlue saw 43% of business growth from outside of our home market in the Netherlands. The US market is critical to our success and moving to New York is an important step as we continue to gain market awareness," said Visser.

ValueBlue is the company behind BlueDolphin, the digital transformation platform that helps CXOs and Architects to plan their transformation, collaborate on execution, and manage the process based on real data insights. BlueDolphin accelerates Business Transformation through agile collaboration for over 175 organizations across the globe, such as Meta, Rite Aid, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group. With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, ValueBlue has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit ValueBlue.com.

