ValueBlue Expands US Executive Team, New Senior VP Brenda Cowie, an Experienced Executive in the Enterprise Architecture Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, a leading and innovative provider of SaaS solutions in the digital transformation market, announces its expansion to a New York office by adding to the executive team. ValueBlue has added Brenda Cowie as Senior Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Partnerships , for the Americas. This strategic decision is a commitment to further pursue ValueBlue's North American expansion.

"We are looking forward to strategic growth and expanding our team, especially our New York office, in 2022," says Wilko Visser, CEO, and co-founder of ValueBlue. "Brenda Cowie will be a wonderful addition to our team, and we are looking forward to her companywide successes." Brenda will spearhead the commercial sales teams and form strategic partnerships with industry associations, SI's, and analyst communities. Cowie's new role combines her strong background in consultative solution sales with a core SaaS product. She has a proven track record of driving and closing enterprise deals.

Brenda Cowie's prior role was Global Client Director at Diligent, a GRC SaaS software platform, where she was responsible for driving revenue through the proactive cultivation of global customer accounts, senior relationship management, and revenue growth of Diligent's most significant and most critical clients. Before joining Diligent, Brenda served as Vice President Client Services at BiZZdesign, a SaaS platform in the Enterprise Architecture space where she founded their North America practice. She was responsible for new business development, strategic partnerships, account management and was also involved in analyst relations. Brenda also worked on sales and pricing strategy, customer intimacy initiatives, and team building.

"I am very pleased to be joining ValueBlue and contributing my expertise to the team at this prime stage in the company's growth," says Brenda Cowie. "I look forward to working closely with Wilko Visser and Jelle Visser to execute our expansion strategy throughout North and South America."

In addition, ValueBlue's CEO Wilko Visser will also be making a move to New York City this January and will be based out of ValueBlue's Manhattan office. ValueBlue's co-founder, Tom de Ridder, will also be moving to New York City later in the first quarter of 2022.

ValueBlue is currently hiring sales executives and a number of other commercial roles based on the New York office. Job listings can be found at the following link: careers.valueblue.com

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the leading company behind the software platform BlueDolphin – the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects plan, collaborate and manage business transformation.

The collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe. With BlueDolphin, 165+ customers like AS Watson, Randstad, Wyndham Hotel Group, and Rituals plan and manage transformation based on data insights and business impact. With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, the Company has enjoyed double-digit year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit: https://valueblue.com/

Media Contact

Amy Flores

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(888) 317-4687, ext. 706

SOURCE ValueBlue