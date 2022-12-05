ValueBlue Helps Rite Aid Standardize Enterprise Business Processes

Rite Aid adopts BlueDolphin as an enterprise collaboration solution to enhance connection among business units

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue ( www.valueblue.com ), creators of the BlueDolphin agile enterprise application collaboration platform, today announced that Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is the latest retailer to adopt BlueDolphin, the enterprise SaaS tool that helps organizations map out and execute business transformation. ValueBlue is working with Rite Aid to standardize business processes and increase connectivity between business units.

Rite Aid is using BlueDolphin to map business systems across business units to streamline operations and accelerate growth. With BlueDolphin, Rite Aid will be able to generate a consolidated view of enterprise systems, making it easier to manage spending, optimize budgets, and identify and eliminate redundant resources. BlueDolphin will also assist in identifying areas to realize savings, security risks, and audit exposures.

BlueDolphin supports agile business transformation by creating a unified platform for collaborative knowledge sharing and storing, searching, and retrieving assets. BlueDolphin offers a central information repository where stakeholders can combine data, processes, applications, and infrastructure to enterprise architecture design and process management. With BlueDolphin, users employ consistent tools using up-to-date data.

"ValueBlue specializes in assisting companies like Rite Aid with enterprise architecture maturity," said Jelle Visser, Chief Commercial Officer of ValueBlue. "Business agility relies on enterprise adaptability. BlueDolphin provides a unified platform to map out enterprise strategies for greater business agility and to shorten time to market. Rite Aid also decided to adopt BlueDolphin because of ValueBlue's is committed to providing superior customer care."

Rite Aid also found BlueDolphin because of its seamless integration with third-party platforms such as ServiceNow, Adobe Workfront, Azure DevOps, and Flexera. BlueDolphin also offers technology forecasting insights with rich, dynamic visualization and reporting tools.

ValueBlue is the leading company behind BlueDolphin, the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects plan, collaborate, and manage business transformation. The BlueDolphin collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe. With BlueDolphin, more than 165 customers, such as AS Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group, plan and manage transformation based on data insights and business impact.

With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, the Company has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit https://valueblue.com/.

