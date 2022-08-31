The Leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider Among Five Finalists for the Highest Customer Satisfaction Category

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, a leading and innovative provider of SaaS solutions in the digital transformation market, today announced it has been named a finalist in the category of Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product in the seventh edition of the international business software program, The SaaS Awards.

ValueBlue named a finalist in the 2022 SaaS Awards

Next to its SaaS product BlueDolphin, ValueBlue has a full team of Customer Success Consultants working to ensure customers achieve the most value from the platform. ValueBlue works with customers on long-term strategic roadmaps as well as short-term action plans – providing best practice frameworks, templates, and guidelines to accelerate their use case integration and time-to-value.

"Value to the customer is at the heart of everything we do at ValueBlue and this demonstrates our true commitment to excellence to our core company value," said Wilko Visser, CEO of ValueBlue. "Being a finalist in a highly competitive year for the SaaS Awards is a special honor and it speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work our team has put into every aspect of our service."

ValueBlue helps organizations accelerate their business transformation by providing insights into their business processes, enterprise architecture, and the underlying data, so that they provide truthful and current insights that speed up decision-making and time-to-market. Its platform, BlueDolphin, is the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects to accelerate business transformation through agile, data-driven intelligent collaboration.

"This year the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist. All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards.

"ValueBlue is a worthy finalist of the SaaS Awards as its SaaS solution takes the industry a step forward. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but ValueBlue proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice to make it to the next stage, with every possibility of being selected as the ultimate category winner."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and all finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists/

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the company behind BlueDolphin, the digital transformation platform that helps CXOs and Architects to plan their transformation, collaborate on execution, and manage the process based on real data insights. BlueDolphin accelerates Agile Business Transformation for over 175 organizations across the globe, such as AS Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, ValueBlue has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit https://valueblue.com/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.





