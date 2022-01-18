ValueBlue Raises $11 Million to Fuel Agile Business Transformation Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue , a leading and innovative provider of SaaS solutions in the digital transformation market, today announced it has secured $11 million in Series B funding, led by Octopus Ventures and Newion. The funds will support ValueBlue's US, UK, and EMEA expansion, hiring top talent, and further developing the existing software platform supporting enterprise architecture (EA) use cases. ABN AMRO also participated in the round by providing additional growth funding.

With authority and proven success in the field of EA, ValueBlue has not only earned a renewed commitment from previous investment partner Newion, but has also attracted UK-based Octopus Ventures, one of Europe's largest and most active venture capital firms.

Paul Davidson at Octopus Ventures commented: "Organisations now recognize the benefits of more closely aligning business strategy with IT strategy as a key enabler of driving commercial value. Digital transformation is one activity borne out of this understanding. The pandemic has further exacerbated this perspective and we don't see that changing. ValueBlue's ability to coordinate the complexities of digital architecture and collaboration across departments has never been more important as business leaders look for a solution to manage and refresh outdated infrastructure and technology stacks."

ValueBlue's collaborative EA platform provides unprecedented business insights that are crucial for planning and structuring as enterprises go digital. The cloud-native platform unlocks impactful and effective collaboration across all departments, not just CIOs and enterprise architects so that teams can stay aligned throughout the entire transformation process at every step.

"We're beyond thrilled with the closing of our successful Series B round and the deep relationships we've forged with our investors," said Wilko Visser, CEO at ValueBlue. "The new investment signifies that we're on the right track and it will also strengthen our dedication to our customers. Businesses already face a multitude of challenges and agile transformation can be a daunting feat, but ValueBlue is here to simplify enterprise architecture and make the transition to digital feel exciting and seamless."

ValueBlue has been addressing the growing need for agile business transformation since 2011 and the latest capital injection comes at a critical time. In a recent 2021 executive study from Deloitte , digitally mature companies perform better than their less digital counterparts: they are about twice as likely to generate net profit margins and annual revenue growth significantly above their industry average. With the coronavirus pandemic expediting the urgency for businesses to shift to the digital economy, it's now more important than ever for companies to implement digital transformation strategies in order to survive and flourish.

"With this Series B round together with Octopus Ventures, we have a solid foundation to further accelerate ValueBlue's growth to market leadership for the next years", said Patrick Polak, Managing Partner of Newion and Board Member of ValueBlue.

The company is currently hiring sales executives and a number of other roles based in the New York office. Job listings can be found at careers.valueblue.com .

To learn more about ValueBlue and its SaaS platform, visit https://www.valueblue.com .

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the leading company behind the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects plan, collaborate, and manage business transformation.

The collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe. With BlueDolphin, 165+ customers like AS Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group plan and manage transformation based on data insights and business impact with offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC. For more information, please visit: https://valueblue.com/

About Octopus Ventures

Octopus Ventures, part of the Octopus Group, is built to specialize in the four areas we believe will change the world for the better: health, money, deep tech, and consumer. The portfolio companies backed by Octopus Ventures have gone on to join forces with the world's largest businesses including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter. Octopus Ventures is one of the largest and most active venture investors in Europe and is based in London and New York with a network that spans from San Francisco to China. For more information, please visit: https://octopusventures.com/

About Newion

Newion is a leading Amsterdam-based Venture Capital Firm, focused on early–stage European B2B SaaS companies with global ambitions. The company has invested in 70+ companies among which Collibra, Reasult, Nallian, Foleon, CustomerGauge, L1nda, Swipeguide, Deliverect, Passendo, MediaTool, Filestage Apicbase, Salonkee, and Objective Platform. Newion III is supported by InnovFin Equity, with the financial backing of the European Union under Horizon 2020 Financial Instruments and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), set up under the Investment Plan for Europe. The purpose of EFSI is to support financing and implementing productive investments in the European Union and to ensure increased access to finance. Please visit www.newion.com for more information.



