ValueBlue Recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice Thanks to Outstanding Reviews from Enterprise Architects and Technology Executives

ValueBlue, the company behind collaborative business transformation platform, BlueDolphin, receives highest overall ratings in the 2022 Voice of the Customer report and secures the peer-recognized Customers' Choice distinction.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue (www.valueblue.com), creators of the BlueDolphin collaborative transformation platform, today announced that the company has been named a Customers' Choice in the April 2022 report of Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Architecture (EA) tools. In the report, Gartner recognizes ValueBlue's Peer Insights with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, the highest rating in the report.

We believe the Gartner Customers' Choice is the ultimate acknowledgment of customer satisfaction and success. It recognizes ValueBlue as a vendor that meets or exceeds both the average Overall Rating and the average User Interest and Adoption. The Customers' Choice distinction adds to ValueBlue's existing Customer First program participation in proving their commitment to both delivering exceptional product and service delivery as well as utilizing customer insights to continuously drive product development, service, and support.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. With 91 reviews to date and a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 55 reviews over the past 18 months, as of April 28, 2022, ValueBlue also received high marks across the board. Receiving a 4.5 out of 5 rating for Product Capabilities, 4.6 out of 5 for Sales Experience, 4.4 out of 5 for Deployment Experience, and 4.6 out of 5 for Support Experience, with 93% of respondents willing to recommend Blue Dolphin.

"Unbiased, third-party validation is some of the most valuable feedback for us," said Casper Teijema, Director Professional Services. "Participating in an open forum such as Gartner Peer Insights encourages our customers to provide an honest appraisal of our software product and our customer service. Receiving sufficient positive feedback to garner ValueBlue as a Customers' Choice is truly an honor since our customers are really the ones bestowing it."

Here are just a few of the customer comments that contributed to ValueBlue receiving the Customers' Choice recognition:

"Since we've started with Enterprise Architecture, I've never had a tool that provided me so much insight while still being very easy to use." Jun 10, 2021

"BlueDolphin has provided us with needed insights into business and IT alignment. Especially where the gaps are. After seeing the BlueDolphin Process Portal people are really excited to start modeling their processes. The more you show, the more people want to go to work! Also management is actively asking for BlueDolphin updates because they see the value." Feb 14, 2022

"BlueDolphin makes it very easy to discuss EA and portfolio management with the business, to collaborate with architects and stakeholders, and visualize business processes and target states. It's much easier to use than other EA tools I know, especially in organizations where there is not much expertise in EA." Feb 22, 2022

BlueDolphin is an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that helps the C-suite and their architects accelerate business transformation. The collaboration platform helps organizations realize their business objectives from current state to future state. It aligns architects and project teams to improve decision-making through agile, intelligent, and data-driven collaboration. BlueDolphin enables organizations to gain control over change, speed up transformation, and maximize business impact.

BlueDolphin brings an organization's strategy and direction, transformation project portfolio, and its technology, application, process, and data architectures together into one central repository. Time-to-value is reduced, thanks to the platform's pre-configured templates for a range of use cases including value stream mapping, capability mapping, and the customer journey. Modeling languages including ArchiMate® and BPMN® are integrated so users from different areas can easily share information. The logical user interface ensures that shared data is always accurate and up-to-date, and BlueDolphin offers dynamic visualization tools and reporting dashboards for impact analyses and signature-ready decisions.

In addition to the platform, ValueBlue offers a strong Customer Success program tailored to each customer's architectural maturity and transformation ambitions. BlueDolphin's ability to combine an exceptional user experience with custom, personalized help delivered by experts sets ValueBlue apart in the market.

Gartner and Peer Insight are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the company behind BlueDolphin, the transformation platform that helps CXOs and Architects to plan their transformation, collaborate on execution, and manage the process based on real data insights. BlueDolphin accelerates Agile Business Transformation for over 175 organizations across the globe, such as AS Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, ValueBlue has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit https://valueblue.com/.

