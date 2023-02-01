ValueBlue to Launch Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Partnering with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions in the digital transformation market, today announced that it will fulfill its goal to launch a corporate social responsibility program in Q1 2023.

The CSR initiative will kick off with a sponsorship of Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), the leading global charity dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins with a focus on ending captivity, stopping whaling, and creating healthy seas. ValueBlue has pledged to donate 1% of quarterly new business sales to the charity.

The cause is near and dear to ValueBlue founder and CEO Wilko Visser, whose home country, The Netherlands, has an intimate relationship with ocean life as a seaside nation. When Visser founded ValueBlue in 2011, initially as a consultancy, he took inspiration for the name from the business guidebook Blue Ocean Strategy, detailing the role of innovation in new market areas. ValueBlue's core enterprise SaaS product is named BlueDolphin.

"Growing up in The Netherlands, I was inspired by how magnificent dolphins are, just off our coastline in the North Sea. The nature of a dolphin is very similar to what we strive for with our product 'BlueDolphin,' to be an intelligent collaboration platform with an accessible and pleasant appearance. I have spent a dozen years building ValueBlue into a successful business, and it is only natural that we launch our CSR program with a charity that resonates with our company and its 'transformational' ethos," said Visser.

ValueBlue is the company behind BlueDolphin, the digital transformation platform that helps CXOs and Architects to plan their transformation, collaborate on execution, and manage the process based on real data insights. BlueDolphin accelerates Business Transformation through agile collaboration for over 175 organizations across the globe, such as Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group. With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, ValueBlue has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit ValueBlue.com.

