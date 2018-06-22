Valuebound Sponsors Design4Drupal, Boston 2018

Design4Drupal (D4D), Boston - is the premier event for the Drupal community bringing together speakers and attendees, from across the globe, who care about developing a great design for Drupal projects. The three-day conference is therefore devoted to design, UX and front-end development for Drupal websites, as well as the challenges the Drupal teams face in terms of business and process.

Neeraj Kumar, CEO of Valuebound, along with the senior developers, will be there at the event. Neeraj, a Drupal Consultant himself, commented, "The future of Open Source itself is determined by the success of events like these, and Design4Drupal in particular, has done great service over the years to the community by enriching the discourse surrounding Drupal design challenges. We, being a Drupal services company, are excited to be here and look forward to great discussion."

Dries Buytaert, Founder of Drupal, will be a keynote speaker. Jeremy Keith, web developer & author, will delve into 'The Building Blocks Of The Indie Web' focusing on how to use the social media while still owning one's content.

Valuebound, which has been on the forefront of Drupal based innovations, third party integrations, enterprise implementations etc., has recently worked extensively on Drupal 8. During D4D, there are three talks focused on Drupal 8 - basics, theming, and guidelines for creating and maintaining a Drupal 8 component based theme. Other tracks include Web Development in the Post-GDPR World, and Next-Gen design systems with Pattern Lab, Twig, and Web Components.

About Design4Drupal, Boston

The much-awaited event - Design4Drupal, Boston - is expected to be the platform for Drupal designers and themers at the MIT, providing an amazing opportunity to make Drupal more effective and beautiful. Since the first D4D in 2009, the conference has gained global attention attracting top Drupal companies.

About Valuebound

Valuebound specializes in Drupal CMS consulting, development and dedicated managed support for media & publishing, pharma and high-tech companies. A regular contributor to the Drupal community, Valuebound is among top 10 across globe in Drupal marketplace based on commits to Drupal ecosystem. Valuebound also helps in organizing numerous local DrupalCamps and Drupal User Groups across globe.

