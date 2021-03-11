VALUED 365 Brings Purpose to the Glamourous GRAMMY® Gift Bag

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is the great connector and VALUED 365 is bringing their GRAMMY® gift experience not only to the GRAMMY VIPs but to the public at large. This year's recipients of the GRAMMY Gift Bag will receive their own complimentary VALUED 365 Elite Membership and have the opportunity to say thank you to their fans and followers by sharing an invite to join VALUED 365 for a 1-year membership at 50% off. Memberships start at $29.95 ($14.99 after the limited time discount) and include up to $500 Travel Credits to enjoy when booking hotel accommodations worldwide. VALUED 365 Members enjoy exclusive access via online & mobile app to savings & travel deals you can't find anywhere else at over one million merchants wherever members shop, eat, play or travel.

VALUED 365 is part of the Official GRAMMY Gift Bag! GRAMMY VIPs are receiving the Elite Level Membership and a meaningful way to say thank you to their fans. For a limited time VALUED 365 is offering the public at large the ability to purchase a VALUED 365 1-year membership at 50% Off. Members receive access to exclusive savings at over 1 million merchants so they can enjoy more of what life has to offer and up to $500 in Travel Credits to enjoy. 20% of the sales to being donated to MusiCares. VALUED 365 is making a positive impact at the GRAMMYs. An exclusive savings membership for an exceptional life has made saving money & living your best life easy. The 1-year membership provides access to over 1 million retailers & for a limited-time membership is 50% Off & 20% of the sales go to MusiCares. GRAMMY Gift Bag VIPs now have a meaningful way to say thank you to their fans and help raise money for a cause the is dear to their heart, MusiCares. A membership with gives all year!

VALUED 365 will keep the giving going by dedicating 20% of all individual membership sales to MusiCares®, the safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Membership purchase will not just make a positive impact on your life--it will help the artist, the truck drivers, the sound team, the gig workers--anyone who creates the live music experience whose lives have been put on hold since the pandemic.

VALUED 365©️ has joined the 63rd GRAMMY Awards' commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity. They are expanding their platform to highlight under-represented businesses throughout communities nationwide so that members can discover and support these businesses all year. Included in the GRAMMY gift are two fabulous lifestyle products created by the very talented entrepreneurs, KiNiMi Kitchen, by Kirbee Miller, and The Noble Brand, by Sydney Noble.

"Music's Biggest Night®, is around the corner, and I am so excited to enjoy the celebration with my family. It is a tradition we have done for years. This year it will be extra special knowing VALUED 365©️ is making a positive impact on so many lives," said Ann Myers, CEO of VALUED 365.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and will be broadcast live in high definition TV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards —music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com.

About VALUED 365

VALUED 365 helps members stretch their money and drives consumers back to businesses in need of our support while raising money for a good cause! www.Valued365.com.

Members access savings in two ways:

The VALUED 365 Shopping Portal

Access to discounts at more than 1 million top-tier local and national retailers, offering special savings on groceries, health & wellness, dining, movies, golf, auto, etc.

Exclusive deals of up to 50 percent off, buy one get one, free with purchase, etc.

Average annual savings of $2,000+ for as little as $29.95 USD to be used for an entire year!

to be used for an entire year! Brands include Apple, Uber, Door Dash, Best Buy, Home Depot, AT&T, Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze , Hello Fresh, Harry and David, Sephora, Target, Athleta, Oakley, Nike, Universal Studios, Disney World, Disneyland, Aquatica, Legoland, Six Flags, Top Golf, Hertz, Avis, Alamo, Enterprise, United, American, Frontier, Delta, and more.

The VALUED 365 Travel & Concierge Portal

Save on hotels and receive up to $500 worth of travel credits to redeem on hotel bookings.

worth of travel credits to redeem on hotel bookings. Purchase additional credits for 25 cents on the dollar to maximize savings on hotel bookings.

on the dollar to maximize savings on hotel bookings. Get the lowest possible pricing beating other booking sites by as much as 30 percent.

Save an average of $500 - $700 on a one-week family vacation.

- on a one-week family vacation. Brands Include Ritz Carlton, Hilton, Westin, Loews, Marriott, Hyatt, Sheraton, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Four Seasons, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn, Millennium, DoubleTree, and more.

Contact:

Ann Myers

314-306-0338

[email protected]

SOURCE VALUED 365