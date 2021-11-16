Valued to be $10.5 Billion by 2026, RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 2833 Companies: 44 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; CD Genomics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GenXPro GmbH; Illumina, Inc.; LC Sciences; Merck KGaA; Qiagen N.V.; Sequentia Biotech SL; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software); Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarray, RNA Interference); Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Comparative Transcriptomics) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$10.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Transcriptomics is the study of the RNA transcripts set produced by the organism's genome. Transcriptome analysis enables researchers to understand DNA's sequence as well as its functioning. The gene expression patterns' increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand. Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are the other key factors anticipated to drive market growth. Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth over the analysis period. For instance, NuGEN Technologies, Inc.'s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $891.5 Million by 2026

The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$891.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the most dominant region because of the presence of a large number of biotech companies having well-established infrastructure and state-of-the-art technological platforms. Growing opportunities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of government initiatives are the other factors driving market growth. Additionally, the sustained increase in transcriptomics-related research and development investments by the private sector is enabling the regional market players to develop targeted therapeutics.

Services Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2026. More



