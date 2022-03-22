Valued to be $2.1 Billion by 2026, 3D Cell Culture Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2193

Companies: 38 - Players covered include 3D Biotek, LLC; Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Company; Corning Inc.; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Hamilton Company; InSphero AG; Lonza Group AG; Merck KGaA; Mimetas B.V.; Nanofiber Solutions; REPROCELL USA Inc.; Synthecon, Incorporated; Tecan Trading AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based, Magnetic & Bioprinted); Application (Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2026

A 3D-Cell Culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional manner, similar to cells "in-vivo". The global market for 3D cell culture is expected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years, driven by the growing adoption of 3D cell culture techniques for application in a wide range of areas, including tissue engineering, stem cell biology, clinical applications, cancer research, and drug discovery. Rise in the number of people affected by diseases, such as cancer, and growing use by hospitals, academic and research laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the other factors driving growth. The market is witnessing increasing shift from standard 2D cell culture toward 3D cell culture as the latter offer a suitable model that can simulate in-vivo cell behaviors, morphology, physiology and organization. The use of scaffolds, representing micro-organized cell supports that aid cell differentiation and growth, facilitates users to assemble multi-layer 3D cells structures for studies. Recent technological advancements have led to the launch of various advanced 3D cell culture tools and methods. Moreover, the market growth is being fueled by increasing application of 3D cell culture in drug development and toxicology testing, increasing R&D spending by major market players, and growth in government and private investor funding initiatives for developing innovative tools to provide affordable and effective treatment for various critical diseases.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global 3D Cell Culture market. Scaffold-based cultures accounted for the major share owing to availability of a large number of products and their ability to mimic in-vivo conditions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $444.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.7 Million by 2026

The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$444.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$142.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$171.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. The US represents the largest market for 3D cell culture, followed by Europe. The US maintains its dominance, owing to the presence of several large pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the country that are collaborating with various leading research laboratories for the implementation of these technologies. In addition, spending on R&D activities, particularly in the field of cancer research, continues to remain higher in the US in comparison to other developed markets. The Europe market is likely to be propelled by burgeoning population, rising incident of cancer, and increasing focus on contract research activities.

Microfluidics-based Segment to Reach $393.2 Million by 2026

Microfluidic chips hold tremendous potential in addressing several challenges associated with 3D cell culture. Microfluidics refers to the science of controlling very low volumes of fluids in a network of channels with dimensions ranging from 10-100 micrometers. In 3D cell culture, microfluidics offers the benefit over other traditional 3D models in terms of the enhanced control of the physical, cellular, and biochemical microenvironment. This attribute facilitates researchers in recreating complicated cellular models resembling human tissues with greater precision. In the global Microfluidics-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$377.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35 Million by the year 2026.

