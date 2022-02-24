Valued to be $200.8 Billion by 2026, District Heating Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

What's New for 2022?

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 356

Companies: 160 - Players covered include ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.; Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower) (UAE); Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool); KELAG Energie & Warme GmbH; Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd; Logstor A/S; Ramboll Group A/S; Shinryo Corporation; Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (UAE); Trimble Solutions Corporation - Tekla Corporation and Others.

Segments: Plant Type (Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler, Other Plant Types); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-



Global District Heating Market to Reach US$200.8 Billion by the Year 2026

District heating systems use and distribute heat obtained from different sources, traditionally seen as by-products and which are disposed as waste. District heating is basically a technique for effectively distributing heat that has been generated at a centralized location, using a network of insulated pipes, to different spaces including offices, industrial buildings and residential buildings among others. The heat thus distributed is used for different heating applications including water heating, floor heating and room heating. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the adoption of stringent climate objectives of countries around the world. Growing concerns about recycling waste energies and norms for building energy efficiency becoming more stringent, mandating sustainable technologies deployment would also stimulate demand for district heating units. A key district heating market trend going forward would be the increased inclination of governments towards using more renewables. Future district heating networks would use low temperature supply (between 40 degrees C and 60 degrees C) with radiant heat. Furthermore, new generation district heating systems would lead towards decentralized heat and cold generation, leveraging all the local and more readily available energy sources.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$172.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$200.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. CHP is one of the major district heating sources. Favorable government policies for electricity and heat supply would further expand use of such cogeneration for district heating. Strict regulations to curb GHG emissions and clean energy production initiatives extend opportunities for new range of energy generation technologies such as renewables-based boiler stations as these systems are capable of generating heat generation using renewable sources.

The U.S. Market is estimated at $22.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026

The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. The North America region has 900 or more systems of district heating mainly in city centers, and majority of the legacy systems are fed with fossil fuels. In recent years, the utilization of coal has been reduced significantly in district heating systems and the primary fuel of nearly 70% is gas. China, another key market, is moving towards CHP, which is a primary source of district energy in China currently. The existing pipe systems in China are being converted into non-fossil sources and few areas in China already have geothermal and many large-scale heating systems are being planned for usage.

Residential (Application) Segment to Reach $97.8 Billion by 2026

The residential segment benefit from a rise in demand for DH services during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The growing need for space and water heating in residential sector will continue to boost segment growth. Trends in the residential construction sector will also influence dynamics of DH companies targeting residential sector. In the global Residential (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$99.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

