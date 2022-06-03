Valued to be $25.5 Billion by 2026, Fire Suppression Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: April 2022

Executive Pool: 28460

Companies: 332 - Players covered include AFEX Fire Suppression Systems; APi Group Inc.; Carrier Global Corporation; Chubb Fire & Security Ltd.; Kidde Fire Systems; Marioff Corporation Oy; Eusebi Impianti s.r.l; Fike Corporation; Fireboy®- XintexÂ® LLC; Halma plc; Hochiki Corporation; Johnson Controls International Plc; Jomarr Products, Inc.; Minimax GmbH & Co. KG; NAFFCO FZCO; Semco Maritime A/S; Siemens Building Technologies and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based, Other Product Types); Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6%, while growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR. Fire Suppression Systems market, comprising water based systems, gaseous based systems and specialty systems, is poised to exhibit healthy growth in the coming years. While rising demand for fire safety systems in fire risk prone sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and power & energy is expected to drive growth in the global fire suppression systems market, rising awareness about benefits achieved through a comprehensive fire protection strategy including safeguarding the assets and structures and reducing human casualties are expected to fuel growth of the global fire suppression market in a major way. At the same time, regulatory legislations and mandatory building codes seeking comprehensive fire safety in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings and general infrastructure, to contain the growing number of fire events and associated human life and property loss, are expected to play a pivotal role in the future growth of the market. Simultaneously, soaring investments on new construction projects in residential and non-residential segments, especially in the developing nations including China and India among others, are poised to augment the market prospects.

The world market is expected to gain momentum due to rising demand from industries that have increased fire risk, such as manufacturing, oil and gas exploration, and energy and power. Growing focus on protecting structures and lowering human loss is particularly anticipated to drive market growth. Also, the rising awareness of the benefits of using such systems among various industries is driving gains in the market. Further, better fire safety standards on account of stringent regulations are also likely to support market growth. The market is expected to gain from the rising construction activity in emerging countries. Growing consumer awareness related to fire safety, and compulsory building safety standards are fueling the adoption of fire suppression systems. Moreover, technological developments in the manufacturing sector, government policies, and growing use of wireless fire detection technologies are likely to provide impetus to the market.

Availability of fire suppression systems in innovative designs in robust and rugged models is also expected to influence growth in the fire suppression systems market. Additionally, the ongoing thrust towards next generation technology concepts such as building automation, smart cities and Industry 4.0, which emphasize a centralized protection system incorporated with sophisticated sensor and detection solutions interconnected via LAN/WAN networks, are also expected to large opportunities for fire suppression systems in the coming years. The rising need for advanced technologies for automating fire safety systems is anticipated to bode well for the market. The automation procedure can be made simple by leveraging wireless sensory networks in the creation of smart cities.

Developed markets including the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe, constitute the key revenue contributors for fire suppression systems market. Collectively accounting for about 70% share of total sales, these regions are projected to remain as the dominant consumers of fire suppression systems through the analysis period, albeit with a slightly lower share. In North America and Europe, fire safety solutions constitute a fixed component within the security mix of a building, and role of fire suppression systems remains pivotal within the fire safety strategies. The ongoing regulatory thrust towards equipping residential and non-residential buildings with advanced suppression mechanisms is fueling demand for fire suppression systems in North America and Europe. In these regions, the deployment of fire suppression systems has almost become a norm in certain classes of buildings and facilities and fire suppression system installations are also actively being contemplated in several types of buildings including small and mid-sized buildings. Fire suppression systems are gaining from growing deployments in different types of buildings and facilities including high rises, retail malls, office buildings, industrial facilities, oil & gas, power & energy, transportation and warehouse & logistics sites among others.

While developed markets have a greater revenue contribution to the overall fire suppression systems market, developing markets including Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, are currently exhibiting fastest growth in the adoption of these systems. Despite the fact that full-fledged building norms for fire security infrastructure are not visible in many of the developing regions, deployments of fire safety systems including fire suppression systems continue to gather steam. Factors fuelling growth include positive macro-economic scenario, rising focus on equipping industrial, business and commercial facilities with advanced building technologies, and influence of Western markets that have already acknowledged the role of fire suppression in preventing the damage of fire accidents and in life safety strategies. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.