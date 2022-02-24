Valued to be $276.7 Million by 2026, Food Irradiation Trends Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

What's New for 2022?

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 493

Companies: 27 - Players covered include Food Technology Service, Inc.; GrayStar, Inc.; Nordion (Canada), Inc.; Sadex Corporation; Scantech Sciences, Inc.; Tecleor LLC and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Source (Gamma Radiation, X-Ray Radiation, Electron Beam Radiation)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT-



Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach US$276.7 Million by the Year 2026

The food irradiation process removes microorganisms and bacteria that cause food poisoning and other diseases. Food irradiation harnesses X-rays, gamma rays, or electron beams to destroy bacteria without affecting the produce. Superior food quality and safety could be ensured by utilizing irradiation in conjunction with standard food safety procedures such as washing, packaging, chemical or heat treatments, and freezing or refrigeration. Increasing propensity to food irradiation due to high acceptance among modern consumers is a primary driver boosting growth of the global market. Rise in consumer awareness of food-borne disease prevention is another driver projected to boost the market's growth. Another major factor boosting growth is the benefits provided by food irradiation technology including the elimination of pathogenic microorganisms, increased shelf life, minimum use of chemical disinfestation, decontamination and process safety. The level of irradiated food acceptance varies based on the type of products that are permitted for irradiation in different regions in the world. The most commonly irradiated food products around the world include spices, herbs and dry seasonings.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$238.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$145.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Food Irradiation Trends market. X-rays for food sterilization applications are generated by electron beam accelerators through the collision of high-energy electrons with high atomic number atoms like tungsten and tantalum. X-rays hold higher penetration capability in comparison to electron beams and gamma rays for food sterilization applications.

Enormous research has been conducted over the past several decades that has validated the use of food irradiation at varied dose exposures for different applications such as to treat spices or inhibit sprouting in potatoes, to perform pathogen decontamination or insect disinfestation to ensure food safety. Research has time and again proven that proper irradiation of food does not cause any unfavourable impact on wholesomeness and quality of foods, and helps produce shelf-stable meats and shelf-stable multi-component foods. Indeed, far more comprehensive research data exists for using ionizing radiation as a technique for food preservation than there is for any other food preservation method. Some robust research data is available that suggests foods exposed to irradiation doses exceeding 10 kGy (Kilogray) is wholesome and safe; treating foods with appropriate doses of irradiation can produce the desired technological effect in the form of pathogen elimination or insect disinfestation. Research also shows high-dose irradiation (between 25 and 44 kGy) to make foods sterile, much required for those patient segments who have a compromised immune system. Further, this technique is most widely used for sterilizing foods meant for consumption by astronauts.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $132.8 Million by 2026

The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$132.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$138.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by factors such as growing consumer acceptance and government regulations on irradiated food consumption in many countries across the region. Growth in North American market is steered by growing consumer awareness of food irradiation's importance and the rising adoption of emerging technologies in the region.

Electron Beam Radiation Segment to Reach $57.2 Million by 2026

E-Beams (electron beams) are high energy electrons that are streamed into the food from an electron accelerator. Electron beams lack the penetrating capacity of x rays and gamma rays which is why their use is restricted to the treatment of powders and grains. In the global Electron Beam Radiation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$52.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2026. More



