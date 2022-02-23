Valued to be $310.9 Million by 2026, Automatic Identification Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 409

Companies: 155 - Players covered include C.N.S. Systems AB; ComNav; exactEarth Ltd.; Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; Jotron AS; Kongsberg Gruppen ASA; Onwa Marine Electronics Co. Ltd.; ORBCOMM, Inc.; SAAB AB; SRT Marine Systems plc; Teledyne FLIR LLC; True Heading AB and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Class (Class A, Class B, AIS Base Stations); Platform (Vessel-based, Onshore-based); Application (Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT-



Global Automatic Identification Systems Market to Reach US$310.9 Million by the Year 2026

Automatic Identification System (AIS) devices are specialized tracking systems that automatically transmit information pertaining to location and position of vessels on vast oceans, for preventing possible collisions. The unique identification of a vessel, its course and position, and also the speed at which it is travelling are all displayed on the screen of AIS equipment. AIS devices integrate GPS with standardized VHF transceiver and electronic navigation sensors such as rate-of-turn indicators and gyrocompass among others for identifying location of vessels. Increased investments in the global marine industry are leading to increased AIS demand for tracking vessels. Fully automated AIS devices require no manual intervention. Unlike radar, the systems are not impacted by weather conditions and are able to offer longer wavelength, allowing for enhancement in vessel movement monitoring, especially during night times. With AIS, it is possible to transmit accurate information, quickly and dynamically. All these advantages offered by AIS devices helped in market growth over the past many years. Another primary reason for increase in growth for the market for AIS devices is the expansion of applications. There are now several new maritime applications for which AIS has been made compulsory. Initially, deployment of AIS on vessels was only for collision prevention and safety but the technology's flexibility enabled new applications like allowing cost-effective navigation. Oil companies and large shipping operators are the primary end-users of AIS devices. AIS was also employed for identifying how the pandemic impacted fishing activity globally.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Identification Systems estimated at US$250 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$310.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Class A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$160.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Class B segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Automatic Identification Systems market. The Class A segment is gaining from mandatory installation of Class A AIS on Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) vessels. These vessels encompass passenger ships of all sizes, vessels exceeding the 500 gross tonnage mark but not intended for international voyages, and vessels that exceed the 300 gross tonnage mark and move on international voyages. While Class B AIS scores low over Class A options in terms of functionality, they can be used with Class A AIS for communications and operations.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $44.7 Million by 2026

The Automatic Identification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$44.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North American and European markets are currently the largest for AIS devices. These regions depend heavily on water transportation for cross border trade. The large coastline of North America requires constant monitoring. This combined with growing trade and other commercial activities is promoting the need for enhanced maritime surveillance. Also, quite a few AIS device manufacturers are based in this region. Growth is significant in the Asia-Pacific market, where countries like South Korea, India and China are trying to strengthen their maritime security and increase cross border trade.

AIS Base Stations Segment to Reach $70.7 Million by 2026

In the global AIS Base Stations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$58.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Million by the year 2026. More



